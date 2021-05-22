TRACK AND FIELD
Central Oregon athletes win 8 state titles
State track and field meets were held across the state on Friday and Saturday, and Central Oregon athletes brought home eight individual titles.
Summit’s Kohana Nakato won the girls javelin with a heave of 155 feet, 1 inch, to help lead the Storm girls to a third-place finish at the 6A Track and Field Showcase in Oregon City.
It was a hurdles sweep for Ridgeview at the 5A Invitational in Wilsonville. Senior Cody Gehrett won both the 110-meter hurdles (14.60 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (39.00) to lead the Ravens to a third-place team finish. Likewise, freshman Kensey Gault won both hurdles events with a 15.40 in the 100 hurdles and a 46.12 in the 300 hurdles. With a time of 51.11 seconds, Jeremiah Schwartz won the boys 400 meters, giving Ridgeview five total state winners on the weekend.
Also at the 5A Invitational, Crook County's Marjorie Hutchins won the triple jump with a mark of 35-00.5.
Sisters' Ethan Hosang won the 3,000 meters at the 4A State Track and Field Championships in Florence, finishing with a time of 8:44.39.
Central Oregon had six teams finish in the top 10 in team scores in their respective classifications. Summit girls (62) and Ridgeview boys (50) each finished third to boast the highest placings among area teams.
Crook County girls finished with 30 points, good for sixth at the 5A meet, and Ridgeview was eighth with 28 points. In the 4A state meet, Sisters boys finished fifth with 40 points, while the girls finished sixth with 33 points.
—Bulletin staff report
