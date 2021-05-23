A quick stop by the pro shop at any of Central Oregon’s golf courses will likely find a line of folks waiting to check in, phones ringing, and the birds chirping outside an open window.
After a long winter of being cooped up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems the area’s golfers are more than eager to get back out on the fairways.
While that has become a reality for many during unseasonably warm and sunny spring weather, there’s also a cohort that’s ready to test their skills in the competitive arena.
Opportunities to putt everything out and play by the rules were virtually nonexistent last year, but that appears to be changing as the local golf season gets under way.
The Central Oregon Shootout was played April 23-25. Over the course of three days, more than 300 golfers took part in a variety of fun and challenging formats at Aspen Lakes, Black Butte Ranch, and Eagle Crest Resort.
If you missed the Central Oregon Shootout, there are still plenty of opportunities to compete at some of the area’s finest facilities.
On May 26, players are invited to play a one-day three-man scramble at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville. Entry is $225 per team and there will be both gross and net payouts.
The Oregon Open Invitational will take place at the Glaze Meadow Course at Black Butte Ranch June 15-17. Known as a “Major” in the Pacific Northwest Section of the PGA of America, the pro-am format features teams of one professional and three amateurs. Teams will play together the first two days and the low 70 players will be paired for the final round based on individual score.
The 67th annual Mirror Pond Invitational at Bend Golf Club will be held July 30 through Aug. 1. The facility’s premier men’s event of the year, the Mirror Pond is open to the first 122 players to sign up with a USGA handicap. The entry deadline is July 15.
“Subaru of Bend is back as the title sponsor of the Ghost Tree Invitational,” said Jerrel Grow, director of golf at Pronghorn Resort.
Scheduled Aug. 20-21, the Ghost Tree Invitational includes golf on the Jack Nicklaus Course, live entertainment on the driving range, and a smorgasbord of Northwest-inspired cuisine from chefs and restaurants throughout Central Oregon.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit a number of local charities, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, Ronald McDonald House, and The Center Foundation.
Juniper Golf Course in Redmond will play host to a two-man best ball tournament Sept. 11-12.
“This is our biggest event of the year,” said James Billings, head professional at Juniper. “All handicap levels are welcome and one-third of the field will be paid out. All teams will receive a tee prize, and entries will be out in late July.”
While there are plenty of opportunities for adults of all abilities to compete, there is no shortage of events for juniors. The Central Oregon Junior Golf Association hosts a series of tournaments for kids throughout the summer. Depending on experience and ability, children have the opportunity to learn the game and compete against one another beginning in May. For a complete list of tournament and clinic dates, visit cojga.org.
For diehard Central Oregon golfers, the season doesn’t end when the temperatures begin to drop in the fall. Depending on weather, there are still opportunities to compete in the Central Oregon Winter Series. On Fridays beginning in October, players of all handicap levels are invited to compete in a series of fun two-player formats at courses throughout the area.
Meadow Lakes also offers its own series of fun events during the fall and winter. On Nov. 20, the Turkey Shoot Open is a two-person best ball format. Dec. 11 is the Christmas Goose two-person chapman. Ring in the new year with a two-person scramble on Jan. 1, 2022. The series rounds out with the Super Bowl four-person scramble on Feb. 5, 2022.
For more information on the Central Oregon Winter Series, or the events open to everyone at Meadow Lakes in the fall and winter, visit meadowlakesgc.com.
While lack of opportunities to play in formal competition found Central Oregon golfers longing last year due to COVID-19, there’s good news on the horizon. The 2021 season has a full slate for players of all abilities to compete in both serious and less-formal competitions. If current participation levels in the sport are any indication, competitive opportunities will fill up quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.