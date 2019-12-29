Tour of Meissner slated for Sunday

The inaugural Tour of Meissner Mass Start Classic Nordic Citizen Race and Tour, presented by Meissner Nordic, is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sunday on the Meissner trails west of Bend.

Two classic tracks will be set. The 26.5-kilometer course will be signed and will include a food and drink station. The race will be timed.

Age groups will include five-year USSA groups for Seniors and Masters, and U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18 and U-20 for Juniors.

Participants are urged to bring a water bottle for drinks, as no cups will be provided.

WebSkis will be providing free wax advice and help on race day, and Sunnyside Sports (6-7 p.m. Thursday) and WebSkis (6 p.m. Friday) will be presenting wax clinics prior to race day.

Register online at webscorer.com/register?raceid=191914. Registration closes Thursday.

— Bulletin staff report