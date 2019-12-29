Tour of Meissner slated for Sunday
The inaugural Tour of Meissner Mass Start Classic Nordic Citizen Race and Tour, presented by Meissner Nordic, is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sunday on the Meissner trails west of Bend.
Two classic tracks will be set. The 26.5-kilometer course will be signed and will include a food and drink station. The race will be timed.
Age groups will include five-year USSA groups for Seniors and Masters, and U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18 and U-20 for Juniors.
Participants are urged to bring a water bottle for drinks, as no cups will be provided.
WebSkis will be providing free wax advice and help on race day, and Sunnyside Sports (6-7 p.m. Thursday) and WebSkis (6 p.m. Friday) will be presenting wax clinics prior to race day.
Register online at webscorer.com/register?raceid=191914. Registration closes Thursday.
— Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.