A road cycling tradition in Central Oregon for the past 17 years, the Tour des Chutes will shut down its operations this year, according to its board members.
The nonprofit offered supported rides of varying distances on scenic stretches of road on the High Desert every July since 2005. The Tour des Chutes raised more than $1.25 million for children and adults with cancer in Central Oregon through community sponsors, volunteers, and participants, according to tourdeschutes.org.
Kym Garrett, a longtime Tour des Chutes board member, said the main reason for the shut down is a lack of volunteers, about 150 of which are required on the day of the event. She said that is due in part to a changing landscape for nonprofit events brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid population growth of Bend.
"We just lost a significant number of volunteers, and volunteer rectruitment has been really difficult," Garrett said. "A lot of our longtime volunteers resigned and weren't coming back. And this all happened pretty recently. And board recruitment for new members has been challenging. I just think as Bend has grown and there's become a lot more nonprofit organizations to support, even though people in Bend are really involved, it's just been harder to recruit new board members and to recruit volunteers."
The 2022 in-person cycling event will be replaced with a community gathering on July 8 at Bend's Worthy Brewing that will celebrate the contributions of the Tour des Chutes and its founder, Gary Bonacker. Virtual rides will also be offered. A longtime Bend resident, Bonacker is a brain cancer survivor and avid cyclist. He founded the event in 2004 after being diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor in 2003.
The celebration will include food, beer and live music. All proceeds from the event will go to support cancer survivors in Central Oregon. Registration for the celebration and virtual cycling is available at tourdeschutes.org and includes a suggested donation of $25 per person.
"Of course, it's heartbreaking for (Bonacker) that the organization won't go on, but he understands," Garrett said. "It was just getting to the point that to do the event well, we just didn't have the support that we needed. But we wanted to do something to of course honor the work that Gary and the organization have done, and just have something special to say goodbye to the organization."
Garrett said the board hopes to still raise enough money from the July celebration to help support emergency requests from cancer patients over the next few years.
The Tour des Chutes was not held in-person in 2020 due to the pandemic, and last year it was a scaled-down version with only a few hundred riders. Most years, the event drew 1,000 to 1,500 cyclists, according to Garrett.
"It's a pretty amzing event," Garrett said. "It's just interesting to be at this tipping point. To keep it going we need more paid staff, but to have paid staff we'd be donating less money. It's definitely not a decision we took lightly."
Garrett said she was holding out hope that others might step up to fill the fundraising void left by the end of the Tour de Chutes.
"I have a belief that for everything there is a season," she said. "Tour des Chutes has had a beautiful season, and now it's time for something new and different. Hopefully there will be other people who will step in. We have had committed sponsors for years and years. There's money out there that people want to donate. It's just a matter of restructuring that, and what would it look like? We would need a core group of people willing to take that on."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.