CYCLING
Roglic displays strength on Tour’s 1st mountain stage — After just four stages at the Tour de France, the balance of power is already clearer: Primoz Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma team are looking like the ones to beat. Roglic, the Spanish Vuelta champion, used the race’s first summit finish Tuesday in the ski resort of Orcieres-Merlette to erase any lingering doubts surrounding his form. Following an impressive collective performance from his teammates, the former ski jumper from Slovenia won a sprint to secure his third career stage win at the three-week race. Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe managed to follow the late accelerations and kept the race leader’s yellow jersey after crossing the line in fifth place. Roglic completed the 100-mile ride in 4 hours, 7 minutes, 47 seconds.
TENNIS
With pros in the stands, Murray saves match point at U.S. Open — Fellow pros made their way into the stands to see popular 2012 champion Andy Murray save a match point Tuesday and, eventually, win. Playing his first Grand Slam match in nearly 20 months, toiling on his metal hip for 4 hours, 39 minutes, Murray put together his 10th career comeback from two sets down and beat Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4. He next plays 15th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime.
FOOTBALL
Raiders’ WR Tyrell Williams goes on season-ending IR — The Las Vegas Raiders have placed receiver Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve with a torn labrum in his shoulder. Williams got injured last month in practice and was going to try to play through it. Instead he will have surgery and miss the entire season after being placed on IR on Tuesday. This is the second straight year Williams has been hampered by injuries since signing a $44.4 million, four-year deal with the Raiders. He hurt his foot after four games last season but only missed two games before playing through the injury.
HORSE RACING
Tiz the Law draws No. 17 post as Kentucky Derby favorite — Kentucky Derby favorites will need to take the long route toward winning the Run For The Roses. Tiz the Law is the 3-5 morning-line favorite for the 146th Derby and will attempt to become the first winner from the No. 17 post position drawn for Saturday’s rescheduled race . All the race favorites will break from the outside at Churchill Downs. Second choice Honor A. P. — at 5-1 odds — drew the No. 16 post on Tuesday. Authentic is the 8-1 third choice from the far No. 18 slot.
BASEBALL
Rest of Mariners’ series vs. Oakland postponed due to A’s reported COVID case — With the first two games of their series with the Oakland A’s already postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the A’s traveling party, the Seattle Mariners learned Tuesday that MLB has postponed the remaining game of the three-game series. The series will be made up with a Sept. 14 doubleheader in Seattle and with the single game that had been scheduled in Oakland on Sept. 26 now a doubleheader.
— Bulletin wire reports
