Cycling
Peters takes Tour de France Stage 8 — Rookie Nans Peters won the eighth stage of the Tour de France following a long breakaway in the Pyrenees, while fellow Frenchman Thibaut Pinot’s love-hate relationship with cycling’s marquee event continued. Peters was part of a group of 13 riders who broke away Saturday in the early portion of the 87.5-mile stage featuring three punishing ascents to the town of Loudenvielle, where he soloed to the biggest win of his career. Pinot lost contact with the main contenders 41 kilometers from the finish. It got worse and he dropped to 30th overall, 18 minutes and 56 seconds behind race leader Adam Yates. Yates and other Tour contenders, including defending champion Egan Bernal and favorite Primoz Roglic, crossed the finish line 6 minutes, 40 seconds after Peters. Overall, Yates has a three-second lead over Roglic, with Guillaume Martin completing the podium six seconds further back.
Football
Texans, QB Watson agree lucrative extension — Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans. Watson announced the signing on Twitter on Saturday. The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July. Watson has appeared in 38 games with 37 starts in his first three seasons with the Texans, providing stability at quarterback after years of problems at the position.
Tennis
Williams survives Stephens to advance at U.S. Open — Serena Williams came back from a slow start on Saturday to beat Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s third round. Williams will face Maria Sakkari of Greece in the fourth round. No. 7-seeded Madison Keys retired in the second set of her third-round match against Alize Cornet, who was leading 7-6 (4), 3-2. Keys required treatment from a trainer on her upper back and neck after the first set. She was the Open runner-up to Sloane Stephens in 2017. Frances Tiafoe is the last American man in the singles field — and he’s into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time. He advanced by beating Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. He next faces No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev, last year’s runner-up at the U.S. Open.
