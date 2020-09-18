CYCLING
Andersen gets 2nd stage win as Roglic zeroes in on victory — That’s deux for Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France. The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on Friday, with another cunningly timed attack. Behind him, saving their last reserves of strength for a time trial on Saturday that will decide the Tour podium, race leader Primoz Roglic and his rivals preferred to coast to the finish while Andersen hared off for the stage victory. The focus now shifts to the time trial where Roglic will be aiming to secure his first Tour title, and the first at the 117-year-old race by a Slovenian. And if he suffers a mishap, Slovenia will still have a second chance, in the shape of Tadej Pogacar, who is second overall. Just 57 seconds separate the countrymen after more than 2,000 miles of racing .
