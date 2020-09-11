Cycling
Roglic grows overall lead on Tour’s 13th stage — The slow-burning fight for the Tour de France’s yellow jersey erupted in earnest on the remains of a once-giant volcano on Friday, with race leader Primoz Roglic using its punishing slopes to grow his overall lead. One of Stage 13’s big losers was Egan Bernal, last year’s champion from Colombia who was unable to match Roglic’s pace on the arduous final ascent of the Puy Mary. Bernal tumbled from second to third in the overall standings . Tadej Pogacar, the only rider able to stay with Roglic on the last climb, vaulted from seventh to second overall. The stage was won by EF Pro Cycling’s Daniel Martinez.
Soccer
MLS adds 3 matches to Timbers’ schedule — The Portland Timbers added three games to their 2020 regular season schedule Friday, as Major League Soccer completed its slate through the end of September. New matches include a home match against Seattle on Sept. 23 and road contests at San Jose on Sept. 19 and Vancouver on Sept. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.