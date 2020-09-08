CYCLING
Tour riders cleared of virus, Bennett wins Stage 10 — Tour de France riders passed coronavirus tests to confirm their good health only to endure numerous crashes along the Atlantic coastline when the race resumed on Tuesday. Sprinter Sam Bennett prevailed ahead of Caleb Ewan to post his first Tour stage win, while Primoz Roglic avoided the many crashes that punctuated Stage 10 to keep the race leader’s yellow jersey. After the 105-mile ride from Ile d’Oleron to Ile de Re, Roglic maintained a 21-second lead over defending champion Egan Bernal. Frenchman Guillaume Martin was in third place, 28 seconds off the pace. Tour director Christian Prudhomme was forced to abandon the race after testing positive for the virus. Also, four staff members from four different teams failed the test and were dropped from the race bubble.
SOCCER
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th goal for Portugal — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Portugal on Tuesday, becoming only the second male player to reach the century mark in international soccer. Ronaldo reached the milestone with a free kick into the top corner during Portugal’s Nations League match against Sweden. The goal gave Portugal a 1-0 halftime lead in Stockholm. On the international stage, Ronaldo trails only former Iran striker Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for the national team.
BASKETBALL
Celtics committing $25 million to address racial injustice — The Boston Celtics and their charitable arm, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, are committing $25 million over the next 10 years for initiatives to address racial injustice and social inequities in the greater Boston area. The commitment will include $20 million in cash and $5 million in media assets to support the NBA’s efforts, as well as local programs focused on six specific areas that were identified in discussions with community leaders and Celtics players.
FOOTBALL
EA Sports adds Kaepernick to latest version of Madden 21 — Madden NFL players will have the opportunity to see how Colin Kaepernick might fare if he was back on the field. EA Sports announced Tuesday that the company has partnered with Kaepernick and is including him in the latest version of Madden 21. Kaepernick has an 81 overall Madden rating, which is tops among free-agent quarterbacks.
TRACK AND FIELD
Semenya loses at Swiss supreme court over testosterone rules — Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya lost her long legal battle Tuesday against track and field’s rules that limit female runners’ naturally high testosterone levels. The ruling means Semenya cannot defend her Olympic 800-meter title at the Tokyo Games next year — or compete at any top meets in distances from 400 meters to the mile — unless she agrees to lower her testosterone level through medication or surgery, something Semenya has repeatedly said she will not do.
