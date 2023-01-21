Wrestling is inherently a family sport. It is almost all too predictable that if a team has a talented wrestler, a younger, talented sibling grappler will be waiting in the wings.
That has been, and continues to be, the case for the Mountain View wrestling team.
There were the Ohlson triples. There have been two separate sets of Potts brothers. Senior Andrew Worthington has a younger brother, Evan, in the program.
Then there are the Santos brothers, Scout and Tracston. They are two very different personalities in the eyes of head coach Les Combs.
“They are about as opposite as you can get,” said Combs. “The younger brother is bigger than the older brother. Scout is more outwardly, loud. Tracston is a little more introverted.”
Despite the personality difference, the older and younger Santos share one thing in common — they are tough to beat on the mat.
“They both have that fire,” Combs said. “They love to compete. If it was up to them, we would wrestle nonstop during practice. When they wrestle each other, it is to the death.”
In the recent rankings put out by oregonwrestling.net, both Santos brothers find themselves ranked at the top of their weight classes. Scout, a junior, is the highest ranked 120-pounder in 5A, while Tracston, a freshman, is the top-ranked 5A wrestler in the 126-pound weight class.
“Just building up from my freshman year,” Scout said. “It feels really good to both be ranked No. 1 in state, team is ranked No. 1 in the state. We are just happy to be in this spot.”
As a sophomore last year Scout won the Mountain Valley Conference title and went all the way to the 113-pound championship match at the 6A state meet, where he finished second. At the middle school state tournament, Tracston won the 117-pound weight class.
Now, they are on the same team wreaking havoc on the mat, and could very well be the last ones standing in their weight classes while helping Mountain View bring home its first wrestling team state title.
As of Jan. 17, the Santos brothers, while competing in some of the toughest tournaments in the West, have a combined record of 37-13, while Mountain View is enjoying one of its best seasons in program history.
“It's cool seeing him get better each year, and being part of the team,” Scout Santos said.
The two brothers have been wrestling a lot since they started grappling as 4- and 6-year-olds, mostly in their living room or at practice. Those living room wrestling matches would sometimes end in brotherly fights.
There have not been many times that the two have squared off against one another in an official match. It was an exhibition match years ago, Tracston recalls, where he ended up pinning his older brother. There is some dispute on whether the match should count or not.
Of course, Tracston wants to count it, while Scout is hesitant to concede defeat. “I pinned him," said the younger Santos.
"It didn't count," the older Santos was quick to point out.
Whether that exhibition counted or not, with the Paul Larson Invitational, the Reser Tournament of Champions and IMC district meet coming before that, the Santos brothers are working together hoping each can win his first high school state title in late February.
“I didn’t win it as a freshman,” Scout Santos said. “He could win it as a freshman — that would be pretty cool.”
