Summit quarterback Hogan Carmichael (3) scrambles away from pressure by Mountain View’s Easton Herberger (52) during a game in October. Carmichale was named the state's Class 5A Offensive Player of the Year on Friday, Jan. 6.
Summit’s Spencer Elliott (56) celebrates after making an interception in the fourth quarter against Bend at Summit in October. Elliott was named the state's Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year on Friday, Jan. 6
The champions of the 5A state football title swept the 5A football awards and had seven players named to the first team.
Summit’s senior quarterback Hogan Carmichael was named the state’s Offensive Player of the Year, senior defensive lineman Spencer Elliott was named the state’s Defensive Player of the Year, and Corben Hyatt was named the Coach of the Year after guiding the Storm to a 12-1 record and a state title.
Elliott finished the year with 12½ sacks, 27½ tackles for loss, while recovering fumbles and intercepted one pass, he was also named a first-team all-state offensive lineman. Carmichael passed for nearly 3,000 yards and accounted for 41 touchdowns.
Along with Elliott and Carmichael, Summit also had five players named to the state’s first teams. Seniors Charlie Ozolin (WR/DB) and Carter Nelson (OL/LB) were first-teamers for both offense and defense, seniors Chip Allers (DL), Ethan Carlson (WR) and junior Sam Stephens (RB) were first-teamers as well.
