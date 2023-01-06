The champions of the 5A state football title swept the 5A football awards and had seven players named to the first team.

Summit’s senior quarterback Hogan Carmichael was named the state’s Offensive Player of the Year, senior defensive lineman Spencer Elliott was named the state’s Defensive Player of the Year, and Corben Hyatt was named the Coach of the Year after guiding the Storm to a 12-1 record and a state title.

