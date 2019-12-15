Three takeaways from Redskins' 37-27 loss to Eagles

LANDOVER, Md. -

Meyer sees Haskins, McLaurin impress

Three-time national championship winning coach Urban Meyer sat next to his former Utah quarterback Alex Smith in the owner's suite at FedEx Field on Sunday and was treated to the sight of two of his former Ohio State stars putting together career days.

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed for a career-high 261 yards while matching a career high for touchdown passes (two) without throwing an interception. Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin had a career-high 130 receiving yards on five receptions, including a 75-yard touchdown on which he took a strike from Haskins and showed off his elite speed all the way to the end zone.

The afternoon ended in a 37-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but it was nonetheless a breakthrough game for two players drafted to form the foundation of the team's passing game for years to come.

"I'm nowhere close to where I want to be," Haskins said. "That should be an average game for me."

The game provided Redskins fans with more optimism than they have had at any point this year as Haskins took another step forward in his progression. The offense was more willing to throw the ball on first down than in previous weeks, and Haskins led the team into Philadelphia territory on the first three drives of the day, scoring touchdowns twice. The second was a back-shoulder throw to Steven Sims in the back of the end zone between two defenders. He also had a pair of smart decisions on option plays that resulted in long runs by Adrian Peterson and himself.

Out wide, McLaurin ate up the Eagles for the second time this season; he put up 125 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. His best moment, however, may have been when he held his backside block as Peterson reversed field and scored on a 10-yard run.

McLaurin said he was more proud of the block, which took out the last defender between Peterson and the end zone.

"I've missed a couple of those when AP bounces it back," McLaurin said. "But on that play, I knew he was going to bounce it back. I just knew. So I just wanted to give him a two-way go, not necessarily force his hand. He came up and patted me on the head and told me he appreciated me, but that's just my job."

McLaurin, who said Meyer was at the game as his guest (adding that it had "nothing to do with his coaching status at all," though many on social media wondered whether he could be considered for the Redskins' coaching job at season's end), has had strong performances throughout the year, but this was the first game in which the two former Buckeyes really put things together. Along with fellow rookie wideouts Sims and Kelvin Harmon, the future of the team's passing game showed major growth.

- - -

Anderson fares well

Despite the loss, it was the best career game for linebacker Ryan Anderson, a 2017 second-round pick.

Anderson had a career-best two sacks and three fumbles forced, including a pivotal strip-sack of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. He also added two quarterback hits and five tackles.

Anderson hasn't been a regular impact player for Washington, with first-round rookie Montez Sweat starting opposite Ryan Kerrigan this season.

But when Kerrigan was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury this week, it opened things up for Anderson.

The Redskins may have a decision to make on the 31-year old Kerrigan this offseason as he enters the final year of his contract. A consistently productive Anderson could influence what the team decides.

Peterson plows ahead

- - -

Peterson continues to defy the odds for a 34-year-old running back, rushing for 66 yards and a touchdown to tie Walter Payton for fourth on the NFL's all-time rushing touchdown list with 110 over his 13-year career.

He needs 216 yards over the final two weeks to reach 1,000 for the second consecutive season and ninth time in his career.

Peterson also passed Curtis Martin to move into fifth on the career rushing yards list with 14,102 and displayed the kind of burst that indicates he might still have some good football left.

