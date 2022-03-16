Mountain View’s Tane Prictor and Summit’s Julian Mora and Caden Harris were selected to play in WAVOR The Game, an interstate high school basketball game between Oregon and Washington formerly known as the Northwest Shootout.
The 26th annual all-star game is scheduled for April 3 at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
Mora, Harris and Prictor, all seniors, were named to the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference’s first team and helped their teams reach the postseason. Mora and Harris made the 6A all-tournament first team after helping the Storm to a second-place finish at the state tournament last week.
Also making the team is Tualatin's Malik Ross and Noah Ogoli, who are coming off a victory over Summit for the 6A title. Also on the WAVOR team are South Medford's Devon Malcolm, Roosevelt’s Raysean Seamster and West Linn’s Zeke Viuhkola. Sprague's Dallon Morgan and Churchill’s Samaje Morgan round out the team.
WAVOR has teamed up with the Sport Oregon Foundation and the Maurice Lucas Foundation to put on the 26th annual event. Net proceeds from the game will go directly to those two non-profits.
—Bulletin staff report
