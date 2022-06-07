On Tuesday, Max Herendeen was back at his desk at Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle trying to write down 140 facts for his marine biology final to kick off the week of final exams for the junior.
But on Monday, Herendeen was testing out his golf game in Bend, playing 36 holes at Pronghorn Resort to attempt to snag one of the three qualifying spots for the U.S. Open, set for The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, near Boston, June 16-19.
And through the first round at the Nicklaus Course at Pronghorn, Herendeen was on pace to do just that. The 17-year-old led the field after the first round, shooting a 67 in which he parred five holes and had one eagle. But on the back nine of the second round he bogeyed No. 15 and double-bogeyed No. 17 to fall out of qualifying contention.
“There were no expectations today,” said Herendeen, who was Washington's top high school golfer, winning the individual state title last month. “I got off to a great start today, then some expectations started to come in. I’ve been playing well the last couple of months and it carried over into today. But there weren’t really expectations, I was just trying to have fun.”
Brady Calkins (8-under-par 136), Isaiah Salinda (8-under 136) and Ben Lorenz (6-under 138) punched their tickets to the U.S. Open, while Ty Travis, of Eagle Point, Idaho, and Kelby Scharmann, of Trabuco Canyon, California, are the first two alternates.
Lorenz, of Peoria, Arizona, and Travis each finished with a 6-under 138 over the two rounds, with Lorenz getting the automatic bid by beating Travis in a playoff.
For Calkins, of Chehalis, Wash., qualifying for an event as big as the U.S Open has been years in the making. Since turning pro at 19, he had come up short of qualifying multiple times.
On his penultimate hole of the final round (No. 8 at Pronghorn), Calkins eagled from 140-plus yards out. It was then he started to realize that he had finally broken through and qualified for the biggest tournament of his career.
“When it went in on (No. 8), I figured if I could scrounge out a par or a bogey on the last hole that I was going to get through,” said Calkins, 27. “I parred and now I’m going to Boston, baby.”
Salinda, of San Francisco, was worried that he might miss Monday's tournament altogether. Over the weekend he was playing in a tournament in Victoria, British Columbia, during which a rain delay caused him to miss his ferry to Seattle.
Logistical problems aside, Salinda shot a 68 in both rounds to tie Calkins and punch his ticket to the U.S. Open.
“It wasn’t flawless, I had some bogeys and double bogeys but I made enough birdies to make up for it,” said Salinda, who helped Stanford win an NCAA title in 2019.
While Salinda did not know for certain where he was in the standings, he knew he just needed to avoid a disastrous final hole to qualify for his first U.S. Open.
“I didn’t know until the last hole,” Salinda said. “I had a good idea but my caddy told me that I had some breathing room, so I was playing for bogey on the last hole.”
