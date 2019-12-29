The week ahead

A rundown of games and events to watch for locally and nationally from the world of sports (all times Pacific)

Monday

NBA basketball, Phoenix at Portland, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Northwest): The Trail Blazers wrap up a stretch of six of seven at home when they try to beat the Suns for the second time in two weeks. A five-game road trip awaits Portland, starting New Year’s Day in New York against the Knicks.

Wednesday

College football, Oregon vs. Wisconsin, 2 p.m. (ESPN): The Ducks battle the Badgers in the Rose Bowl, the featured game of the New Year’s Day bowl slate. Earlier, Alabama faces Michigan in the Citrus Bowl and Auburn meets Minnesota in the Outback Bowl. Later, it’s Georgia vs. Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Running, CORK New Year’s Day Run in Bend, 10 a.m.: The Central Oregon Running Klub’s welcome to the new year is a free community event staged at Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way. Participants have 3- and 5-mile course options along Old Mill District pathways. More info at centraloregonrunningklub.org.

Thursday

Men’s basketball, Oregon State at Utah, 5:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network); Oregon at Colorado, 6 p.m. (ESPN2): The Pac-12 Conference season tips off on the road for the Beavers and Ducks, who swap opponents when Oregon plays at Utah on Saturday and OSU plays at Colorado on Sunday.

Friday

Women’s basketball, Utah at Oregon State, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network); Colorado at Oregon, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network): The national powerhouse Beavers and Ducks open Pac-12 Conference play against the mountain schools, trading partners on Sunday for afternoon games.