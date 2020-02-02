Tuesday
NBA basketball, Portland at Denver, 6 p.m. (NBC Sports Northwest): Behind All-Star guard Damian Lillard, the resurgent Trail Blazers face the Nuggets in search of their season-high fifth straight victory. Portland hosts San Antonio on Thursday and plays at Utah on Friday.
Prep basketball, Mountain View at Bend boys, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at Mountain View girls, 6:30 p.m.: The first of two meetings in the city’s Civil War hoops rivalries will be key Mountain Valley Conference games for all four teams. The second round is set for Feb. 21, the boys and Mountain View and the girls at Bend High.
Saturday
Men’s college basketball, Oregon at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network): A promising trip to the Bay Area for the Ducks and Beavers fizzled out when both teams lost on Saturday, leaving them looking to get back on track in Round 1 of this season’s Civil War at Gill Coliesum.
Friday/Sunday
Women’s college basketball, Arizona State at Oregon State, 8 p.m. Friday (Pac-12 Network); Arizona State at Oregon, 2 p.m. Sunday (Pac-12 Network): Last month in Tempe, the Sun Devils upset both the Beavers and the Ducks, who will have revenge on their minds facing ASU at home this week.
Sunday
Nordic skiing/snowshoeing, Tour for the Heart at Mount Bachelor, 11 a.m.: Presented by The Center, this annual 5K event at the Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center is designed to raise awareness and research funds in the battle against women’s heart disease. Open to all ages and abilities. More info at xcoregon.org/tour-heart.
