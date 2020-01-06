The week ahead

A rundown of games and events to watch for locally and nationally from the world of sports (all times Pacific)

Tuesday

Prep boys basketball, Central Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.: The Tigers from Redmond face the Saints from Bend in a key Mountain Valley League meeting between two of the state’s top Class 1A teams. Central Christian comes in with a record of 10-1, while Trinity Lutheran is 9-3.

Tuesday

NBA basketball, Portland at Toronto, 4 p.m. (NBC Sports Northwest): The Trail Blazers meet the reigning league champions for the second time this season and will be out to avenge a 114-106 loss at the Moda Center in mid-November. A Thursday game at Minnesota caps a five-game road trip for Portland.

Saturday

Running, Polar Bear 5K/10K in Redmond, 10:30 a.m.: The 11th annual race features a course that starts and ends at St. Thomas Academy and takes participants through the Dry Canyon. The event includes a First Responder 5K Challenge. For more information, including registration, go to redmondacademy.com/polarbear/.

Saturday

NFL football, Minnesota at San Francisco, 1:35 p.m. (NBC): The Vikings upset the Saints in New Orleans in the wild-card round, and their reward is a trip to the Bay Area to face the top-seeded 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round contest. The winner here is one victory away from the Super Bowl.

Sunday

NFL football, Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox): The Seahawks won a wild-card game at Philadelphia to advance to an NFC Divisional Round meeting with the Packers. The teams will be facing off in the postseason for the fourth time and the first time since the 2014 NFC title game in Seattle, won by the Seahawks in overtime.