The week ahead
A rundown of games and events to watch for locally and nationally from the world of sports (all times Pacific)
Tuesday
Prep boys basketball, Central Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.: The Tigers from Redmond face the Saints from Bend in a key Mountain Valley League meeting between two of the state’s top Class 1A teams. Central Christian comes in with a record of 10-1, while Trinity Lutheran is 9-3.
Tuesday
NBA basketball, Portland at Toronto, 4 p.m. (NBC Sports Northwest): The Trail Blazers meet the reigning league champions for the second time this season and will be out to avenge a 114-106 loss at the Moda Center in mid-November. A Thursday game at Minnesota caps a five-game road trip for Portland.
Saturday
Running, Polar Bear 5K/10K in Redmond, 10:30 a.m.: The 11th annual race features a course that starts and ends at St. Thomas Academy and takes participants through the Dry Canyon. The event includes a First Responder 5K Challenge. For more information, including registration, go to redmondacademy.com/polarbear/.
Saturday
NFL football, Minnesota at San Francisco, 1:35 p.m. (NBC): The Vikings upset the Saints in New Orleans in the wild-card round, and their reward is a trip to the Bay Area to face the top-seeded 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round contest. The winner here is one victory away from the Super Bowl.
Sunday
NFL football, Seattle at Green Bay, 3:40 p.m. (Fox): The Seahawks won a wild-card game at Philadelphia to advance to an NFC Divisional Round meeting with the Packers. The teams will be facing off in the postseason for the fourth time and the first time since the 2014 NFC title game in Seattle, won by the Seahawks in overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.