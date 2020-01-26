A rundown of events to watch for locally, regionally and nationally from the world of sports (all times Pacific)Tuesday
Prep girls basketball, Sprague at Bend, 6:30 p.m.: Since dropping their first two games of the season, the Lava Bears have run off 10 wins in a row. They will try to go 4-0 in Mountain Valley Conference play when they entertain the Olympians from Salem.
Wednesday
NBA basketball, Houston at Portland, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Northwest, ESPN): The Trail Blazers bottled up Rockets star James Harden in a big road win two weeks ago. This game closes out a four-game homestand for Portland, which plays the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday night.
Thursday
Men’s basketball, Oregon at California, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network); Oregon State at Stanford, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network): The Ducks and Beavers are in the Bay Area this week, switching opponents on Saturday. The season’s first Civil War meeting is up next, Feb. 8 in Corvallis.
Saturday/Sunday
Professional tennis, Australian Open at Melbourne, women’s final, 12:30 a.m. Saturday (ESPN); men’s final, 12:30 a.m. Sunday (ESPN): Both finals are scheduled for re-airings on ESPN2, the women at 5 a.m. Saturday, the men at 5 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday
Pro football, Super Bowl LIV in Miami, 3:30 p.m. (Fox): A first-time matchup for the NFL championship game pits the Kansas City Chiefs of the AFC against the San Francisco 49ers of the NFC at Hard Rock Stadium. The Niners last played in the Super Bowl in 2013, the Chiefs in 1970.
