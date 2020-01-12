A rundown of games and events to watch for locally and nationally from the world of sports (all times Pacific)

Monday

College football, Clemson vs. LSU at New Orleans, 5 p.m. (ESPN): The sixth season of the College Football Playoff climaxes when the Tigers face the Tigers in a battle of unbeaten teams for the national championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Clemson is the reigning national champ; LSU comes in as the No. 1 seed.

Monday

NBA basketball, Charlotte at Portland, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Northwest): The wheels seem to be coming off for the Blazers, who have lost eight of their last 10 games. After hosting the Hornets, Portland is on the road for games at Houston on Wednesday, Dallas on Friday and Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Tuesday

Prep basketball: Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference play gets underway, and games in Central Oregon include South Salem at Mountain View on the boys side, Sprague at Bend and McNary at Summit on the girls side. All games tip off at 6:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

Prep wrestling, Oregon Wrestling Classic in Redmond, 8 a.m. both days: This annual showcase event will bring some 100 high school teams to the Deschutes County fairgrounds. More info: expo.deschutes.org/expo/page/oregon-wrestling-classic-12.

Sunday

NFL football playoffs, AFC championship, Tennessee at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. (CBS); NFC championship, Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:40 p.m. (Fox): It’s down to the final four teams, and the winners on championship Sunday advance to Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2 in Miami.