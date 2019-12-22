Monday

NBA basketball, New Orleans at Portland, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Northwest): A busy Christmas week for the surging Trail Blazers opens at home against the struggling Pelicans. Things get tougher when Portland plays at Utah on Thursday and at home again Saturday against the L.A. Lakers.

Wednesday

NBA basketball, Boston at Toronto, 9 a.m. (ESPN); Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m. (ABC); Houston at Golden State, 2 p.m. (ABC); L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 5 p.m. (ABC, ESPN); New Orleans at Denver, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN): A Merry Christmas to hoops fans from the NBA.

Friday-Sunday

Prep basketball, Oregon Holiday Hoopfest in Bend: More than 60 boys and girls teams from around Central Oregon and the Northwest are expected for this annual tournament. Games will be played at Bend, Mountain View and Summit high schools, and at Pacific Crest Middle School. Info and schedules at oregonholidayhoopfest.com.

Saturday

College football playoffs, LSU vs. Oklahoma, 1 p.m. (ESPN); Ohio St. vs. Clemson, 5 p.m. (ESPN): The semifinals pit No. 1 LSU against No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, followed by No. 2 Ohio State versus No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The winners face off Jan. 13 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Sunday

NFL football, San Francisco at Seattle, 5:20 p.m. (NBC): Last month in Santa Clara, California, the Seahawks beat the 49ers in overtime for San Francisco’s first loss of the season. The highly anticipated rematch in Seattle on the last Sunday of the regular season will determine the NFC West champion.