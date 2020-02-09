Tuesday
NBA basketball, Portland at New Orleans, 5 p.m. (NBC Sports Northwest): The Trail Blazers meet rookie sensation Zion Williamson for the first time in the first of two meetings with the Pelicans in a 10-day span. Zion & Co. are scheduled to face Portland at the Moda Center on Feb. 21.
Thursday
Men’s college basketball, Colorado at Oregon, 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2): The Buffaloes upended the Ducks when the teams met in a Pac-12 opener last month in Boulder. Colorado currently tops the conference standings, while Oregon will look to stay in title contention after a Civil War loss to Oregon State.
Friday
College baseball, Oregon State vs. New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz., noon; Oregon vs. Minnesota in Tempe, Ariz., 6:30 p.m.: The Beavers and Ducks open the new baseball season with tournaments in the Phoenix area. It’s a full month before the start of Pac-12 Conference play for both teams on March 13.
Sunday
Auto racing, Daytona 500 at Daytona Beach, Florida, 11:30 a.m. (Fox): The green flag drops on the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series with the 62nd running of the Great American Race. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was last year’s winner, prevailing in overtime for his second Daytona victory in four years.
Sunday
NBA basketball, All-Star Game in Chicago, 5 p.m. (TNT): Team LeBron takes on Team Giannis in a showcase at the United Center that will be steeped in tributes to Kobe Bryant. Portland guard Damian Lillard earned his fifth All-Star bid and will be a reserve for Team LeBron after competing in Saturday’s 3-point contest (6 p.m., TNT).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.