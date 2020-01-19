A rundown of games and events to watch for locally and nationally from the world of sports (all times Pacific)Monday
NBA basketball, Golden State at Portland, 7 p.m. (TNT): The Blazers open a four-game homestand against the Warriors, the last-place team in the Western Conference. Later this week, Portland entertains Dallas on Thursday night and Indiana on Sunday.
Wednesday
Prep wrestling, Crook County at Mountain View, 7 p.m.: Senior night for the Class 6A Cougars features a dual meet with the 5A Cowboys from Prineville in a clash of two of the state’s highest-ranked teams in their respective classifications.
Friday
Prep swimming, Bend City Meet, 6 p.m.: Teams representing Bend, Mountain View and Summit high schools compete at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center for the Mayor’s Trophy, which is awarded to the combined-genders meet champion. The Lava Bears have won the meet five years running.
Friday/Sunday
Women’s basketball, Oregon State at Oregon, 7 p.m. Friday (Pac-12 Network); Oregon at Oregon State, 1 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2): Two national powerhouses will square off twice in the span of 48 hours as they vie for supremacy in the state and battle to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 Conference lead.
Saturday
Pro hockey, 2020 NHL All-Star Game at St. Louis, Mo., 5 p.m. (NBC): Hockey’s midwinter showcase will once again use a four-team, 3-on-3, single-elimination format, with one team representing each of the NHL’s four divisions. Last year, the Metropolitan All-Stars won behind Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
