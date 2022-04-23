The Pole Pedal Paddle is not just about skiing, biking, running and paddling, it's also about bonding with team members and making memories with friends.
Being prepared and organized can go a long way toward making those memories good ones.
"What people need to do leading up to the race, is just really go over the competitor packet, which is online at pppbend.com," said race organizer Molly Cogswell-Kelley. "Look at the rules again and get familiar with the course and how the transition zones work."
The 44th edition of the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is set for May 14 after being canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PPP includes teams, pairs and individuals racing in Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, road cycling, paddling and running on a course from Mt. Bachelor ski area to Bend.
Because the race has not been held in three years, participants are encouraged to know the course well and have all their team logistics dialed in before race day. The course is similar to years past, but with a new finish area and a longer final "sprint" stage of 1 mile.
The PPP stages include an Alpine ski down an intermediate run at Mt. Bachelor ski area, an 8-kilometer Nordic ski, a 22-mile bike ride from Bachelor to Bend, a 5-mile run along the Deschutes River, a 1.5-mile paddle on the river and the finishing sprint.
The vast majority of participants compete as teams, with a different team member racing each stage.
"There are a lot of logistics involved," Cogswell-Kelley said. "Know the timing, when team members will be there at the transition."
Planning transportation is also crucial, as only pairs competitors are given a credential to drive back down Century Drive to Bend after the ski legs. Members of teams must drive back to Bend from Bachelor through Sunriver.
"If you're doing Alpine or Nordic you should not plan on doing the run, unless you're a pairs team, because you won't make it in time," Cogswell-Kelley said.
The PPP is the biggest fundraiser for the Bend-based Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, a nonprofit that serves more than 600 youth athletes in competitive Alpine and Nordic skiing, freeride skiing, freeride snowboarding and cycling.
MBSEF, located at 2765 N.W. Lolo Drive in Bend, is offering free waxing for those competing in the Nordic ski leg of the PPP, starting May 9.
"That can offer some peace of mind for racers because our waxing techs will know what to do depending on the forecast," Cogswell-Kelley said.
Because the Nordic ski stage has always been the most difficult stage for teams to find racers, this year 100 teams will be allowed to compete in a mountain bike leg in place of the Nordic stage.
The road bike-to-mountain bike transition will be at Wanoga Sno-park. Singletrack mountain bike trails on the course include Funner, Storm King and Catch and Release. Mountain biking teams will be the last categories to start the Alpine ski stage at Bachelor.
"There's a lot of excitement about the fact that we did offer a category for people who can't Nordic ski," Cogswell-Kelley said. "We're getting close to filling it up. We had to limit it to 100 teams. People seem to be really fired up about that, and that's going to be really cool. I think we'll fill up in a week or so."
After all the April snowfall in Central Oregon, PPP organizers went from worrying about having enough snow for the Nordic stage to worrying about the new mountain bike stage being covered in snow.
But Cogswell-Kelley said she was confident the snow on the trails near Wanoga will melt out by May 14.
"I think we'll be totally fine," she said. "The conditions will be great."
Due to construction at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater, the PPP will not finish there this year as it has most years. The new finish area for the PPP will be in the west event grass just south of the amphitheater near the Hampton Inn in the Old Mill District. The finish area will include an awards ceremony, food vendors and a beer garden. It will also provide ample viewing of paddlers on the river and sprinters finishing the race.
"People will be able to see more of the race from the finish area," Cogswell-Kelley said. "We're really excited about the new venue."
According to Cogswell-Kelley, the PPP usually draws about 2,500 participants. Its biggest year was 2008, when 3,200 racers took part. The last time the event was held, in 2019, about 2,000 racers participated.
Cogswell-Kelley said about 1,600 racers have registered so far for this year's race. Registration to race or volunteer is ongoing at pppbend.com.
"I know we'll be beyond 2,000 participants, which will be great for the first year back after a two-year hiatus," Cogswell-Kelley said. "I feel like our numbers are really strong. And the majority of the people are from Bend, which is cool. That's what we want."
