TAMPA - The Washington Capitals preach balance like a mantra - balance spread among each of the four forward lines, balance among linemates themselves as they continue to tweak and tweak, getting one game closer to the postseason, and balance between the coaching staff and the players.

Against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night, the Capitals put forth a 5-2 victory underscored by the very principle that has come to define this remarkable early run to start the season. Each line scored an even-strength goal, with two tallies coming from the bottom six in a 45-second flash to open the third period.

"It means a lot, obviously key to be successful down the road," Nicklas Backstrom said of the balanced scoring. "That is something that we've been trying to do the whole year and trying to work on every day and every day so game worked out fine and everyone was going."

The Capitals improved to 24-5-5 and have won five straight on the road.

Lars Eller's goal 1:58 into the third period broke a 1-1 tie, marking the first goal for Eller since Nov. 27. Garnet Hathaway followed it up less than a minute later with a goal that would go as the eventual game-winner. Hathaway was denied on his first shot, but the puck hit his leg as he flew through the crease and trickled in for his fifth goal of the season.

Tampa cut the lead in half when Jan Rutta's snipe beat goaltender Ilya Samsonov with 8:44 left but the Lightning drew no closer. T.J. Oshie responded with a wraparound goal with 7:42 remaining and Tom Wilson added a late empty netter. It was Oshie's 14th goal of the season and his third goal in two games after his two-goal night in a 3-2 win against Boston on Wednesday.

"It's important getting contributions throughout the lineup," Brendan Leipsic said of the team's balance. "It is not going to happen like that every night, but coming into a tough building, Lars got us going there to start the third . . . got back to our game, got pucks deep."

Tampa's best period was the second, with Brayden Point scoring on the power play to tie the game at 1. In a penalty-filled period, the Capitals killed off three other Lightning power plays and fended off multiple extended stretches in their own end.

"Second period Sammy was unreal," Leipsic said, referring to the Caps' rookie netminder. "We were penalty killing I think halfway through the game we had 10 penalties, or 10 penalty minutes or something crazy like that but your goalie has to be your best penalty killer and Sammy was tonight."

Samsonov was strong early, helping cover for a handful of defensive mistakes. He started the night with a confident glove save on Alex Killorn then followed it up with a pad save on Anthony Cirelli. He finished with 26 saves and improved to 8-2-1 with wins in his past three appearances. His eight wins are tied for the most among rookie goaltenders and his 2.88 goals against average and .918 save percent ranks first among rookie goalies.

With the Capitals' on their annual dad's trip, Samsonov's dad, Aleksei, was in Tampa, watching his son play an NHL game in person for the first time.

"You know I'm happy because I win this game for him," Samsonov said. "His first time watching live my game [in the NHL], it was really important."

With the Capitals' top lines unable to give Samsonov much help early, the team's scrappy fourth line settled things down and opened the door for Washington to capitalize on Tampa's first true mistake of the night - a turnover that Backstrom corralled at the front of the net for the game's first score.

For Backstrom, who returned to the lineup three games ago after missing eight contests with an upper-body injury, it was his sixth goal. He has four points (two goals and two assists) since his return. His first game back was Monday's 5-2 loss against Columbus, when he tallied a late goal.

Tampa appeared to have scored an equalizer 4:26 into the second period but it was quickly waved off after Mathieu Joseph was called for goalie interference.

Barely a minute later, Point's strike off the rush was never in doubt, knotting the game at 1 and snapping a streak of 20 straight penalties killed by the Capitals special teams. The Capitals became the last team in the NHL to allow a power-play goal in December.

The Capitals were whistled for four minor penalties in the middle frame alone. The Lightning's power play came into Saturday ranked second (29.6 percent) in the league.

"Overall we took too many penalties," Backstrom said. "Tough second period there especially, we had to kill them off there. Other than that, we worked ourselves into the game and we had a good start to the third there so that was huge and we got two points."

Just after Washington's third minor penalty in the second, Tampa lost Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov after he blocked a hard shot from John Carlson off his right leg that sent him crumbling to the ice. Kucherov was helped to the bench before limping down the tunnel to the team dressing room. Kucherov, who has 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists), did not return.

"Just a testament to the guys in the room how hard we came in the third period and we didn't lose a step and we played our game," Hathaway said.

