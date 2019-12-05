No cash for Foss in NFR first round
LAS VEGAS — Terrebonne bareback rider Austin Foss posted a respectable score but finished out of the winnings Thursday night in the first round of the National Finals Rodeo.
On the first of 10 nights of competition at the Thomas & Mack Center, Foss earned a score of 86 points and tied with Nebraska cowboy Steven Dent for ninth place in the round. The top six placers in each round earn shares of the prize purse.
Foss, 27, is competing in the NFR for the fourth time, the first time since 2015. The top 15 contestants in the world standings each NFR event qualify for the finals, and Foss got in at No. 11 in the bareback with winnings of $102,895 for the year.
— Bulletin staff report
