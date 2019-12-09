Terrebonne cowboy 12th at NFR

LAS VEGAS — Austin Foss finished in 12th place Monday night, once again leaving the Terrebonne cowboy out of the winnings in the bareback competition at the National Finals Rodeo.

Foss posted a score of 84 on J Bar J’s Blessed Assurance and missed out on the money for the fifth straight night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The top six contestants in the 15-rider field for each of the NFR’s 10 rounds earn shares of the prize purse. The good news for the 27-year-old Foss, who is competing in his fourth NFR, is that five rounds remain.

Clayton Biglow, of Clements, California, became the event’s fifth different winner in Monday’s round. The world No. 1-ranked bareback rider coming into the national finals, Biglow rode to a score of 92.5 — the best score of any contestant through five rounds — to claim the first-place check of $26,230.77.

The 61st NFR continues through Saturday.

—Bulletin staff report