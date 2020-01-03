Tennis bad boy Kyrgios serves up funds for wildfire-ravaged Australia

BRISBANE, Australia — Nick Kyrgios served 20 aces in a win that cost him $4,000 in local currency and helped set up Australia’s opening ATP Cup win over Germany.

It was all for a cause. Kyrgios, so often considered the bad boy of tennis for his emotional behavior and outbursts, promised to donate 200 Australian dollars ($140) for every ace he serves this month to go toward the recovery effort from the wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia, leaving at least 19 people dead and 1,400 homes destroyed.

He opened and closed his 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday in Brisbane with booming, high-value serves — including a second-service ace down the middle to close it out.

Alex De Minaur followed that up with an upset over No. 7-ranked Alexander Zverev, trailing a set and a break before rallying to win 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Pat Rafter Arena. Australia also won the doubles to clinch a 3-0 sweep of Germany.

Kyrgios devised the cash for aces idea earlier in the week, and he inspired other fundraising efforts from other players and from organizers of the ATP Cup and the Australian Open.

He said he was lifted by the crowd and motivated by the plight of people struggling in parts of the country affected by the fires. A tournament had to be relocated earlier Friday because of poor air quality related to the proximity of the fires.

“It’s tough,” Kyrgios said, choking back tears . “(The money raised) is going to the families, firefighters, animals, everyone who is losing homes, losing family — it’s a real thing. It’s bigger than tennis, you know.

“It’s tough to go out there and concentrate on tennis, to be honest. Every ace I was hitting that’s all I was thinking about. Every time I stepped up to the line that’s all I was thinking about.”