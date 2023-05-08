Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen certainly put on a show at the Summit Invitational on Saturday when she dazzled the crowd with record-breaking sprints in the mixed 100 and 200 meters.
Racing against several male sprinters, she ran the fastest non-wind-aided girls high school times in the country this season in the 100 (11.08 seconds) and in the 200 (22.61).
With the track and field season winding down, there were many Central Oregon athletes who also turned in some of their best performances of the season at the annual Summit meet, just three weeks before the state championships at Eugene’s Hayward Field.
Here are 10 local track and field athletes who had an exceptional day — with several setting personal bests and rising in the state rankings — and are ones to keep an eye on the next couple of weeks with district championships quickly approaching.
Megan McGuire, Mountain View
With a first-place finish in the shot put and a second-place finish in the discus, Mountain View’s Megan McGuire has cemented herself as not only one of the best throwers in Central Oregon, but in all of Class 5A. Her throw of 38 feet, 6¾ inches was the best mark in the shot put on Saturday and her 117-7 in the discus was good for second. McGuire currently holds the longest discus toss in 5A (129-9).
Wyatt Montgomery, La Pine
He might have finished third in the 1,500 meters on Saturday, but Wyatt Montgomery’s time of 4:04.09 was a personal best for the La Pine senior. There is now a four-second gap between Montgomery and the next fastest 3A time in the 1,500. In addition to the 1,500, Montgomery will be in contention for the 3A state title in the 800 and the 3,000” to “In addition to the 1,500, Montgomery is highly ranked in Class 3A in the 800 and the 3,000.
Evens Peters, Summit
The Summit senior literally leaped into the 5A lead in the long jump at the Summit Invitational. Peters’ jump of 22-1¾ was a personal best and the first time he has cleared 22 feet. Peters was also part of the Summit 4x100 relay team (with Jake Bernardi, Nicholas Leary and Tadhg Brown) that boasted its best run of the season with a time of 42.64, good for second-best in 5A.
Dane Giessler, Caldera
By shaving two seconds off his personal record, Caldera sophomore Dane Giessler not only won the 800 meters on Saturday as the youngest top-10 finisher with a time of 1:57.23, but moved himself into the top five of the 5A field in the event.
Ella Thorsett, Summit
The girls 800 meters was a fast race for nearly every runner, as all of the top-10 finishers set either a personal or season record. A time of 2:16.20 for Summit’s Ella Thorsett not only won the 800, but shaved four seconds off her personal best in the event. The senior who will run for Oregon next year currently holds the fastest 5A time in the event, and fifth overall in the state.
Sara Rivas, Bend
Had Sara Rivas not been running into the hail and into a headwind on Saturday, the Bend High junior likely could have broken her personal best in the 100-meter hurdles. Rivas ran a 15.00 in the hurdles and easily cruised to a win. She holds the fastest 5A times in both the 100 and the 300 hurdles.
Dakota Wedding, Redmond
In nine of the 10 meets this season, Dakota Wedding has posted the top mark in the javelin, and the Summit Invitational was no different. Last year’s 5A state runner-up in the event had a throw of 167-1 on Saturday, and his throw of 184-10 from earlier this year remains the best in 5A this season and is the classification’s only javelin throw longer than 180 feet.
Treyden Lucas, Bend
Whether it was racing against Brahe-Pederesen, or not, Treyden Lucas’ run in the 200 meters (22.43) was his fastest of the season. The Bend High junior also eclipsed 50 seconds in the 400 for the first time this season on Saturday, running a personal best 49.25. Both those times landed Lucas in the top spot in the 5A field.
Michael Picard, Madras
Madras’ Michael Picard ran a personal best time of 50.15 in the 400, which was not only good for third in the event, but moved him into second place in Class 4A. The Madras 4x100 team (with Picard, Damian Fuentes, Andrews Picard and Andrews Aguilar) posted a time of 43.71, which is just behind North Bend for the fastest in 4A.
Zowie Nunes, Ridgeview
The reigning 5A javelin state champion had one of her best throws in the event this season. Nunes, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, has thrown longer than 125 feet in her last three meets. On Saturday, she threw a meet-high 125-11, and continues to hold the top 5A mark in the javelin (128-5).
