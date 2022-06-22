REDMOND — A tent city popped up this week in the areas surrounding the football field at Redmond High.
Officially it might be called the High Desert Team Camp, but Redmond football coach Brent Wasche said he might have to change its name to “football palooza."
“It is an opportunity to get kids out there and compete against other teams,” Wasche said. “There has been a lot of great competition and a good culminating event for most teams' spring football.
“The tent camping, the bonding, the camaraderie that comes with going through this much football,” he continued. "It has been great, the coaches and athletes have been awesome, and everyone is just enjoying football palooza.”
Ten teams made their way to the camp that was held Monday through Wednesday, including Crook County and Ridgeview. Other teams from throughout Oregon and Washington set up tents for overnight camping on the fields at Redmond High.
Team-building drills, 7-on-7 scrimmages and other challenges consumed the 72 hours for the players who will be suiting up for their respective teams this coming fall.
Other Central Oregon high school football teams traveled for camps. Bend High attended George Fox University's camp this week in Newberg and Summit was in Eugene last week at the University of Oregon's team camp.
For the better part of two decades, Redmond High has been hosting team camps in Central Oregon — even through multiple coaching changes.
"(Former Redmond High football coach) Craig Ruecker started it, and Nathan Stanley got it booming," Wasche said. "When I was here previously we ran it two years in a row. Then COVID shut it down and it is back and bigger than ever."
These types of camps can help lay a foundation for a team identity for the upcoming season.
The school year might have ended last week, but the camp in Redmond and other camps like it are samplers of what is to come six weeks from now when football practices officially start.
“This (camp) is about getting kids adjusted to the speed and physicality of the football,” Ridgeview coach Patrick Pileggi said. “Getting the freshmen caught up to what high school football is like, getting the JV players to take that next step."
The coming football season should make for some intrigue as it will be the first year of the new reclassification. The four Bend schools (Bend High, Mountain View, Summit and Caldera) and the two Redmond schools (Redmond High and Ridgeview) will once again be in a league together, the 5A Intermountain Conference, after four years of being in different classifications.
But for now, what will happen on the fields in September is not at the forefront.
“We are just hanging out, having fun and enjoying each other’s company,” Pileggi said. “It is all part of the team-building process.”
