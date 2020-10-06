On the softball diamond, no jewelry is allowed. But Sisters senior Anessa Stotts broke that rule without hesitation, wearing an old necklace with a softball mitt and bat charms that was given to her in middle school.
She put on her catcher’s mask and took the field with the rest of the Outlaws. Like many of her teammates, her stomach was unsettled and tears rolled down her face.
The morning of Friday’s game against Culver, the Sisters softball team learned about the death of two of its classmates. Late the night before, two 17-year-old Sisters students, along with Amelie Malerva-Locke, of Sebastopol, California, died in a single-car wreck near Sisters. Authorities have not released the names of the Sisters students killed because they are juveniles, but some on the Outlaws team said they played youth softball with one of the victims.
The necklace, which several members of the team have, was a gift years ago from one of the parents from Sisters who lost a daughter in the tragic accident.
It was the second teen death in as many weeks. Rianna McGonagle, an 18-year-old 2020 graduate of Sisters, died in a car crash in Josephine County on Sept. 23.
Senior Tatum Sitz said she was “crushed.” Junior Mackenzie Shelswell-White called the past two weeks “chilling,” while Stotts called the times “trying.”
“No matter where you are from or how your community works, losing those around you is a big wake-up call,” said Shelswell-White. “It has been difficult for everyone in their own ways, but we have also been showing massive amounts of love towards one another.”
“Our graduating class went from 113 to 111 within seconds,” Sitz added.
Between learning of the tragedy Friday morning and the start of the game in the early evening, Sisters softball coach Neil Fendall had Zoom meetings with each of his players, trying to gauge what to do about the game. The team was pretty split on whether to play or not.
“I was actually thinking about not playing,” said Stotts.
But they collectively decided the best course of action was to come together as a team and try to play.
“They all said that it is going to be hard, but that they want to be with the team and for the team,” said Fendall. “They knew that the team needed them and they were willing to step up, even though they didn’t really feel like playing. They wanted to be together. And that was the part that was cool.”
A win against a smaller school (Sisters won 21-8) in a glorified scrimmage was not at the top of the list of goals for Friday’s game. The warm-ups showed that as well. As the Sisters team slowly began to arrive on the field, tearful hugs were shared among teammates. Members of the Culver coaching staff shared their condolences for the school that had lost two of its students.
“It was very melancholy getting out on the field and trying to put our best foot forward while half of the girls had tears rolling down their faces,” said Shelswell-White.
Once the game started, it provided a much-needed distraction from the tragic events that hit the close-knit town of 2,700.
“We had to concentrate on other things and that kept us moving and kept our brains on other things,” Fendall said. “We are still dealing with it today, we dealt with it yesterday. We aren’t moving on from these kids and our relationships with them, we are just trying to use our team as a source of strength in coping.”
After the game the Culver players gave a gift to the Sisters players — a pet fish named Gerald. The fish was bought by the Culver team as a way to help bring its squad together, but the Bulldogs felt compelled to pass Gerald along to the Outlaws.
“It was the perfect little gift to keep us hopeful,” said Shelswell-White. “We could not have asked for a more compassionate team. After the game, we all talked about what we’d been through and how their true sportsmanship was just what we needed in an opponent that day.”
In Oregon, high school athletics have been put on the back burner while the COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools and students into distance learning. It was not until recently that some high school teams have been able to compete in unofficial contests.
Friday’s game showed the value of athletics in difficult times.
“Sports has always been a healing process for me,” Stotts said. “I’m not very good at showing my emotions but playing sports is a complete joy for me. I might not be very good at telling my teammates how much they mean to be to me, but I hope they all realize their value, not just out on the playing field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.