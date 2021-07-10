stock basketball

Team USA stunned by Nigeria in tuneup

The U.S. men’s basketball team started its Olympic exhibition slate on Saturday, and it did not go well. In one of the most stunning international upsets in history, Nigeria defeated Team USA 90-87 in Las Vegas. Team USA is now 54-2 in exhibition games since 1992.

Kevin Durant led Team USA with 17 points. Damian Lillard had 14. Team USA’s next exhibition game is Monday against Australia.

