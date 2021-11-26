In a shocker, Cal fires coach Dykes

California fired coach Sonny Dykes in a surprise move in January 2017 after four seasons that produced just one bowl appearance.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP file

TCU to hire Dykes as head coach

According to multiple reports, Texas Christian University will hire SMU’s Sonny Dykes as its next coach. Additionally, reports indicate that SMU has already lined up Dykes’ replacement, with Miami offensive coordinator and former SMU OC Rhett Lashlee set to accept the job.

Dykes has been with at SMU for five years and has led the Mustangs to a 30-17 record, including the program’s first 10-win season since 1983, in 2019.

TCU fired longtime coach Gary Patterson on Oct. 31 and the 52-year-old Dykes has been considered the favorite to land at SMU.

Prior to his stint at SMU, Dykes was the head coach at California from 2013-2016. While with the Golden Bears Dykes had just one winning season, falling just short of six wins on two occasions.

Details on the terms of the contract have yet to be reported.

— Bulletin wire reports

