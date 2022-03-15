Maybe it was Ashland boys basketball coach Sam Osofsky who said it. Or it could have been assistant coach Joel Perkins, or any one of the members of the Grizzlies’ coaching staff.
They told their players — who had their phones out recording their entrance into Corvallis' Gill Coliseum — to take it all in.
It was good advice to the players less than an hour before perhaps the biggest basketball game of their young lives.
The advice was just as important to anyone sitting within earshot.
Redmond boys coach Reagan Gilbertson had the same message to his players prior to making their Class 5A tournament appearance at Gill.
"I said soak it in," Gilbertson said.
With five Central Oregon basketball teams advancing to state tournaments, March 9 through Saturday was four days filled with basketball and driving, driving and basketball.
It was worth it, as all five teams across three classifications that entered the double-elimination tournaments came home with state trophies, which are awarded to the top six placers.
The No. 7 Madras girls upset No. 2 Cascade in the quarterfinals and would ultimately finish third at the 4A state tournament in Coos Bay.
After suffering what looked like a devastating defeat to No. 11 Putnam in the Class 5A quarterfinals, the No. 3 Crook County girls regrouped with an overtime win over No. 2 Silverton on Friday to secure a trophy.
Late in the Putnam game, with the contest well out of hand and a state title opportunity dashed, it would have been all too easy to mail it in. The body language on the Cowgirls' bench was noticeably down with how the game played out, but senior Grace Brooks snapped at her teammates, telling them that it was not over and that they were still in it.
The No. 4 Ridgeview girls bounced back after a semifinal loss to eventual-champion Crescent Valley to finish third with a 58-43 win over Putnam on Saturday night — the best finish in program history.
The No. 1-seeded Redmond boys won their quarterfinal game over Ashland, then fell to No. 4 Silverton and No. 2 Churchill to finish fifth in Corvallis.
Advancing all the way to the Class 6A title game was the No. 2 Summit boys, getting there with a buzzer-beater in the quarterfinals and a 12 3-pointer performance, before ultimately falling in the championship game to No. 1 Tualatin.
Part of what makes state tournaments so enjoyable and worth taking in the moment is what happens on the fringes of the court.
While Redmond and Ashland were warming up before their March 9 quarterfinal game to kick off the 5A state tournament in Corvallis, Leon Neuschwander, a photographer who was shooting the game for SB Live, wanted to know about the dunker on the Panthers. Of course, he was talking about senior Garrett Osborne, the Redmond star who loves playing above the rim.
How would Redmond score its first points of the tournament? With a dunk by Osborne, naturally. All Neuschwander could do was smile and chuckle after Osborne’s dunk.
The next day, after Ridgeview advanced past Corvallis behind 33 points from junior Kyrah Daniels, there was quite a bit of buzz in the media room in the bowels of Gill Coliseum about what a rare story the late-season transfer was. But she was more than just a cool story, as the junior was named first-team all-state after leading the 5A tournament with 25.3 points per game.
Some of the more fun moments came in the hallways between the court and the teams' locker rooms — especially at the Chiles Center.
Nothing tops a buzzer-beater in an elimination game. And in the final game of the 6A boys state tournament’s opening day, Julian Mora’s tip-in to send Summit past Roosevelt and into the state semifinals provided a true March Madness moment.
Well after the frenzy that ensued after the ball fell through the net, the hallways were filled with the faces of everyone sharing the same sentiment: “Did that just happen?!”
There was a pair of University of Portland players outside of their locker room (the same locker room Summit was using that evening) who were gushing over Mora’s performance in the win and what had just unfolded. They were then shocked to learn that the kid who hit the game-winner was heading to Seattle Pacific — a Division II school — to continue playing basketball.
The amount of media at the state tournaments is vastly different than a regular-season game, just ask Caden Harris.
After a 14-point, six-rebound, five-assist performance against Mountainside in the semifinals to send the Storm to the state title game, Harris was swarmed by a media scrum that had multiple TV cameras and several other reporters wanting to hear from one of Central Oregon’s top hoopers.
“I’m not used to any of this,” said Harris, gesturing to the media horde.
Indeed a stark difference from the one-on-one interviews in the hallway outside the locker room at Summit High.
Perhaps one of the best things about the state tournaments is that the teams have earned the feeling of invincibility by their play throughout the regular season and postseason. Teams are playing with an all-time confidence and find ways to rise to the occasion on the court.
When they win, there is a feeling of relief as much as excitement to be moving on. And on the flip side, losses have a sharp sting, knowing that the dream that was years in the making had just ended.
It is a four-day roller coaster of not knowing where it will go or how it will end, but it is certainly worth taking it all in.
