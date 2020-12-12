VAL D’ISERE, France — At age 32, Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel got the first win of his late-blooming career in a World Cup super-G on Saturday.
Caviezel topped a podium with two racers getting their first career top-3 finishes. He was 0.10 seconds faster than Adrian Smiseth Sejersted of Norway and 0.54 clear of Austrian Christian Walder.
Caviezel’s victory came at a special place in the French Alps. At Val d’Isère 19 years ago, his childhood idol Silvano Beltrametti was left paralyzed by a crash in downhill.
Beltrametti has since been a mentor for Caviezel, who comes from the same Graubünden region of Switzerland.
Caviezel won the opening super-G wearing the red bib noting he was the discipline standings champion last season. That title was earned with consistency — top-5 placings in all six races — without a signature win.
Travis Ganong’s fourth place Saturday, 0.76 back, was his best World Cup result in nearly four years. The American racer won a downhill in January 2017 at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
World Cup defending overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was among several losing time trying to navigate tight, right-hand turns. He placed 12th, exactly one second behind Caviezel.
Val d’Isère stages the first downhill of the season on Sunday. The weekend race schedule was flipped because better weather is expected Sunday.
Also Saturday:
Marta Bassino wins World Cup giant slalom; Shiffrin 4th: COURCHEVEL, France — Marta Bassino won her second straight World Cup giant slalom of the season on Saturday, and Mikaela Shiffrin placed fourth in her return to the event after an 11-month gap.
Bassino produced the fastest second-run time after trailing world champion Petra Vlhova the first time down in the morning.
The Italian racer finished 0.46 ahead of hard-charging Sara Hector, and 0.59 clear of Vlhova, whose three-race winning streak was ended.
Shiffrin had been third-fastest in the morning and was again quick in the top sections before losing time in the lower part of a course slowed by steady falling snow. She finished 1.70 behind Bassino.
A second giant slalom is scheduled Sunday at Courchevel, where Shiffrin won in 2017 and 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.