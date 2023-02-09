REDMOND — Redmond High's Molly Konop knows securing an automatic qualifying spot in the 5A state swimming meet will be a much tougher challenge than when she qualified for two events and two relays as a freshman last season.

The Intermountain Conference is a far different beast than it was a year ago with the addition of the four Bend schools. Even though the talent pool will be deeper than it was last season, Konop is ready for her and her team to dive head first into the pool at the IMC swimming championship Friday and Saturday at Bend's Juniper Swim & Fitness Center.

