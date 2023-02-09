REDMOND — Redmond High's Molly Konop knows securing an automatic qualifying spot in the 5A state swimming meet will be a much tougher challenge than when she qualified for two events and two relays as a freshman last season.
The Intermountain Conference is a far different beast than it was a year ago with the addition of the four Bend schools. Even though the talent pool will be deeper than it was last season, Konop is ready for her and her team to dive head first into the pool at the IMC swimming championship Friday and Saturday at Bend's Juniper Swim & Fitness Center.
“I know everyone is worried about the Bend schools being in our conference,” Konop said. “But I’m OK with it. There is more competition, and I’m feeling good about that. I think it will go better than we all think.”
Konop was part of a youthful Panther squad that won the IMC last season and finished third at the 5A state meet.
At state, she capped off her freshman season with a third-place finish in both the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200 individual medley, while helping Redmond's 200 freestyle relay team win a state title and the 200 medley relay team finish second.
At the IMC championships, Konop will compete in those same four events, and she said she believes she could be in contention to win the two individual races. A victory guarantees a spot at the state meet, otherwise, she would have to hope that her time is fast enough to fill one of the eight available at-large spots.
“I haven’t lost my mentality to come in and work hard for me and my team to try and get better,” Konop said. “I’m stronger and I have a year of conditioning. I’m just going to give it my all and see where it goes. If I can do that, then I’ll be happy.”
But it was not a guarantee that she would swim in the two events in which she found success at state a year ago. A shoulder injury early this season kept her from swimming in the individual medley, in which the butterfly stroke puts a lot of stress on the shoulder.
“We knew for sure she was swimming the 100 breaststroke,” said Redmond coach Denise Maich. “But the second one was up in the air until a couple of weeks ago.”
As a team, Redmond also finds itself wondering how the IMC district meet might turn out. Considering the uptick in competition and the fact that the Panthers lost some of their top swimmers from last year, Maich has recalibrated the goals for her two teams heading into the district meet.
A year ago, winning the IMC title, which the girls team did while the boys finished second, was the main goal. This year, with strong teams in Bend High, Summit and Mountain View, the goal is to send as many swimmers as possible to state.
“It is hard to see where people might go,” Maich said. “In our old league, we knew where people would be swimming and where we would be placing kids. Swimming in the new league, it is all up in the air. We don’t know where their kids are going to swim, so we are still trying to figure out where to put kids so that they have a shot to go to state. That is our main goal.”
