LOCAL GOLF
Swann, of Tokatee, wins Oregon Open
SISTERS — Amateur Kennedy Swann of Tokatee Golf Club (McKenzie Bridge) won the Oregon Open Invitational Thursday by two strokes over PGA professional and defending champion Brady Sharp of Wine Valley GC (Walla Walla, Wash.) and Mason Koch of Fairwood G&CC (Renton, Wash).
The 54-hole Oregon Open was held Tuesday through Thursday at the Glaze Meadow course at Black Butte Ranch.
Isaac Buerger, of Eagle Crest Resort, finished tied for sixth, four strokes back of Swann. Buerger led the tournament after day 2, but shot a 75 on Thursday, while Swan carded a 69 to take the win.
In addition to the individual competition, the Oregon Open included 48 teams competing in a 36-hole best-2-of-4 net team event and pro-am four-ball.
A team including PGA professional David Phay, of Whidbey Golf Club (Oak Harbor, Wash.), PGA professional David Castleberry and amateur Matt Kline, of Harbour Pointe GC (Mukilteo, Wash.) and amateur Doug Pierce (Whidbey Golf Club) won the net team competition. They fired an impressive 34-under par.
Winning the four-ball team competition was Phay and Pierce, with a two-day total of 19-under par.
—Bulletin staff report
