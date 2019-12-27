Surging Thunder take out Hornets in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, Dennis Schroder added 24 off the bench, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-102 in overtime on Friday night for their fifth win in the last six games.

Chris Paul finished with 16 points for the Thunder, 10 of those coming in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Terry Rozier scored 26 points and Devonte Graham had 15 points and 13 assists for the Hornets, who finished 7 of 39 from 3-point range after missing their first 18 attempts from beyond the arc.

Steven Adams tipped in a miss by Paul to give the Thunder a 103-99 lead in the extra period, but Graham answered with a quick 3 from the top of the key. The Hornets fouled Gilgeous-Alexander, who made one of two free throws with 8.4 seconds left, giving Charlotte a chance to win or send the game into a second overtime.

But Charlotte’s inbounds play went awry as Graham slipped trying to get the ball. P.J. Washington took matters into his own hands and drove to the basket and was fouled with 1.9 seconds left. But Washington missed the first free throw badly to the right and was forced to try to miss the second. Washington’s second shot hit the front of the rim, but the Hornets were unable to corral the rebound as time expired.

Adams had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder.

Also Friday:

Celtics 129, Cavaliers 117: BOSTON — Jaylen Brown matched his career high with 34 points, Jayson Tatum had 24 of his 30 points in the opening half, and Boston cruised to its fifth straight victory. Boston improved to 13-1 at home. Brown posted the first consecutive 30-point games of his career. Kevin Love equaled his season high with 30 points and had seven rebounds for the Cavaliers, who had won their previous three games and four of six.

Magic 98, 76ers 97: ORLANDO, Fla. — Evan Fournier scored 20 points and Orlando survived a collapse from the free-throw line in the final minute to squeeze past Philadelphia. Aaron Gordon had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando. Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris each had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, whose three-game winning streak ended. Embiid missed a desperation 30-footer at the buzzer that could have won it. The Magic were 5 of 11 from the foul line in the final 1:30, including four misses in the final 30 seconds.

Bucks 112, Hawks 86: ATLANTA — Khris Middleton scored 23 points, Ersan Ilyasova had season highs of 18 points and 17 rebounds, and NBA-leading Milwaukee overcame Giannis Antetokunmpo’s absence to beat Atlanta. Antetokunmpo, the league MVP last season and second-leading scorer this season, sat out because of back soreness. He watched from the bench as his teammates helped Milwaukee improve to 28-5. The Hawks lost their ninth straight to drop to a league-worst 6-26. They lost guard Trae Young to a right ankle sprain late in the second quarter.

Heat 113, Pacers 112: MIAMI — Even without sidelined Malcolm Brogdon and Victor Oladipo, Indiana pushed Miami to the limit before the Heat pushed back for a victory secured on a Goran Dragic basket with 6.8 seconds to play. The win improved the Heat to a league-best 14-1 at home. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 20 points, with Bam Adebayo closing with an 18-point, 15-rebound double-double.