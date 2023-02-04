Two weeks ago, the Bend High boys basketball team delivered a reality check to in-town rival Summit. Friday night, Summit returned the favor.
The Storm were on a multi-year run of dominating Bend and Mountain View. Dating back to February 2018, the Storm won 16 consecutive games against the Cougars and Lava Bears. Then in a span of 16 days in January, Bend beat the Storm 62-58, and Mountain View beat them 71-64.
“It humbled us,” said Summit junior Pearson Carmichael. “We kind of needed that.”
In the second go around against Bend High Friday night, this time on the Storms’ home court, the result was different than the first meeting, with the Storm rolling the Lava Bears 67-33. Summit outscored Bend 53-23 in the final three quarters to force a tie atop the Intermountain Conference standings with six games to go.
“All of our focus the last two games has been on the defensive end,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “I think this group defensively, when they lock in and commit to the defensive end, we are a really good team.”
It looked like it would be another close battle after the first quarter when Bend (10-8, 7-2 IMC) closed on a 6-0 run to make it a 14-10 game. But from there on, it was all Summit (15-5, 7-2).
By the time Carmichael checked out of the game in the closing minutes of the third quarter, he had tallied 24 points. The Lava Bears, as a team, had only 25 points after the third quarter and trailed by 26.
While Carmichael was the only Storm player in double figures, 11 of the 13 players who earned playing time scored. Junior Collin Moore and Miguel Taylor each finished with eight points.
“Everyone scored,” Carmichael said. “It was definitely a team win; everyone played their role.”
With seven different Storm players knocking down nine 3-pointers, it was too much for the Lava Bears, who would hit just three 3-pointers, to overcome.
“Against a team as talented and as athletic as Summit, you have to hit shots. I was proud of our first quarter. We thought we were in a good spot,” said Bend High coach Aaron Johnson. “When they built that lead they were starting to shoot a lot looser.”
Two Bend players finished in double figures. Senior Ben Keown had a team-high 12, while senior Austin Baker finished with 10.
The upcoming Tuesday night games will be the final matches of the second of three rounds. For both the Lava Bears and the Storm the chance to claim the conference crown is still a possibility. They each hold a two-game lead over Redmond and Mountain View, both of which are 5-4 in league play.
Bend is banking on its senior leadership to weather the ups and downs of playing in perhaps the state’s most challenging conference, where it has been proven that a team can win on any given night. The Lava Bears also host a third matchup against Summit in the penultimate game of the regular season
“They all want to learn from this and grow from this,” Johnson said. “It is a senior group that doesn’t let a moment like tonight get them too down. I have no doubt they will be texting each other all weekend ready to go Monday. Since we get to play every team three times, we talk about how many series we can win. We have a chance to win a series against a top team in the state, that’ll be fun.”
As for the Storm, a relatively young team (only one senior was in Friday’s starting lineup), the hope is that the challenges of earlier losses will help them improve in time for the postseason.
“The only way an individual is going to learn how to be resilient is if they face some adversity,” Frazier said. “It develops some toughness. If it is done right, you hate to lose games, but it is an opportunity for growth. For this group, we are certainly talented, but some of those moments of adversity have forced us to come together as a team. The test we are facing locally is going to benefit us as we head into the playoffs.”
