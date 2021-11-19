TUALATIN — The party that the Summit football team had been throwing all fall finally came to an end less than a week before Thanksgiving.
In the Class 6A quarterfinals, the surprise team of the season met a challenge it could not overcome, falling 42-13 to No. 3 Tualatin.
"Tualatin is a great team," said Summit coach Corben Hyatt. "They were big and physical. We didn't see athletes like that the first 11 games of the season. We did as best as we could but that is what is going to happen when you get into the top eight, you are going to see some great football teams."
After the first quarter, No. 6 Summit (9-3) held a 7-6 advantage. Senior linebacker Grant Smith intercepted a screen pass and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter to give the Storm the lead.
But from there on, it was all Timberwolves, who would score the next 36 points of the game.
Tualatin (11-1) converted a third-and-29 play to take an initial 6-0 lead on a touchdown by Noah Ogoli.
In the second quarter, Timberwolves running back Malik Moss (who had six touchdowns in the first half of last week's playoff game) scored from 16 yards out on fourth down. Quarterback Jackson Jones had a short touchdown run then connected with wideout Peter Burke with 93 seconds left in the first half to give Tualatin a 27-7 advantage at halftime.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
In the second half, Timberwolves running back Scott Wright had a short touchdown run, as did running back Kevin Interian.
"They were better on the field than they looked on film," Hyatt said. "Our defense had to play a lot of snaps and they battled. But that is a really good offensive team."
Whether it was running or passing, Summit found very little success moving the ball against Tualatin.
It took until the second half for the Storm to move the ball into Tualatin territory, and Summit's lone offensive touchdown came with less than two minutes left in the game on an angry 37-yard touchdown run by junior Chip Allers.
"We had to be perfect every play and that is tough to do all the way down the field," Hyatt said.
While the season came to a disappointing end for Summit, Hyatt had a message to the group of somber players who turned the tides of the program and won the second-most games in school history.
"There is nothing to hang their heads about, it is one game," Hyatt said. "We have to look at this as a whole season, and we had a remarkable run. Yeah, it's difficult and I wish it would have gone different, but this was an amazing run."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.