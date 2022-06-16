Summit senior Nathaniel Deperro celebrates after a goal during the Storm’s 6-0 win against West Linn in the Class 6A boys soccer state championship game at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro last November. Deperro scored twice and was the Player of the Match.
Taylor Balkom photos/For The Bulletin
He was the Mountain Valley Conference’s Player of the Year. He was the Player of the Match in the 6A state title game. And then he was a near unanimous vote for the state’s Player of the Year.
On Thursday, Summit’s Nani Deperro was named Oregon’s boys soccer Gatorade Player of the Year.
"It means a lot," Deperro said. "It is pretty cool that others think of me in that way."
Deperro scored 44 goals in his career with 32 of them and 19 assists in his senior season. He had six goals and seven assists in the Storm's playoff run to a 2021 state title. In the state title game, he scored twice in Summit’s 6-0 win over West Linn to cap off a 17-0-1 season, making a claim as one of the best teams in state history.
“I think we are the best team to ever play in any division," Deperro said. "No doubt about it. That season was something special — I'll never forget it.”
On Monday, Deperro signed a national letter of intent to play for the University of Washington, which advanced all the way to the national championship game last season.
“I’m super stoked to go there, coaches are amazing, Jamie Clark is an amazing coach," Deperro said. "I went up there for a few days in the winter and got to train with them."
Throughout his time at Summit, Deperro maintained a 4.10 grade point average, volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club in Bend and was involved in multiple community service initiatives through Summit’s Interact Club.
While he might be difficult to replace for the Summit boys soccer team moving forward, teams around the state might be happy to see him move on.
“I have had to deal with Nani for three years and when I say ‘deal with,’ I mean it in a positive way,” said Jesuit coach Chris Thurley in a press release. “He’s quick and all over the field. He’s very hard to mark up and he’s an excellent distributor.”
—Bulletin staff report
