PREP SKIING
Summit wins state nordic championships
Summit swept the team titles and most of the individual honors as well at the Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association nordic state championships, held Saturday at Mt. Bachelor ski area.
The Storm placed first in both the girls and boys team combined standings, winning the combined girls and boys team scoring by a comfortable margin. Summit finished first in the girls and boys relay standings as well.
In the girls individual results, Summit's Maya Jones Arnesen placed first in the freestyle. Sarah Kilroy of Redmond Proficiency Academy was first in both the classic and the combined freestyle and classic.
Summit skiers topped the standings in the boys individual categories. Jeffrey Bert was first in the freestyle, Jack Conde was first in the classic, and Conde took first place in the combined freestyle and classic.
More results in Scoreboard, page A8.
