CORVALLIS — For the second consecutive year, the Summit boys basketball team will play for the program’s first state title.
The top-seeded Storm won a thrilling 79-66 game over No. 4 Redmond in an all-Intermountain Conference Class 5A state semifinal at Gill Coliseum Thursday evening.
The Storm went 4-0 this season against the Panthers.
“Playing a really, really quality team is so hard,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “They know what we are running, we know what they are running. Two really tough teams battling it out on the biggest stage. Fortunately for us, we were able to make just a few more plays down the stretch.”
The Storm will play the winner of No. 3 Wilsonville and No. 15 Crescent Valley, whose game ended past The Bulletin’s print deadline, Friday at 8:30 p.m. for the 5A state championship.
While the Redmond-Summit game ended in a double-digit scoring difference, it hardly felt that way, from the stands and on the court, in the fourth meeting between perhaps the state’s two best squads.
“It was such a fun game,” said junior Pearson Carmichael, who finished with a game-high 30 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. “It felt close the whole game, plus it is the playoffs and anything can happen. We played our game. Once they started fouling at the end then we knew that game was ours.”
The game was played at a blistering pace from the jump, with both teams lighting it up from the field. Summit took a 19-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, then both teams scored 20 points in the second quarter, as the Storm led 39-32 at halftime.
Redmond found its shooting touch in the second quarter, hitting four 3-pointers after a slow start from deep. But each time Redmond looked to be building toward a run, Summit found a way to score quickly on the other end.
Summit shot 61% from the field in the first half, while Redmond shot 43%. Each team had four 3s in the first half.
The Storm would keep up the efficient offense into the third quarter, building a double-digit lead. In the game, the Storm had 16 assists and only five turnovers, while shooting 58% from the field.
Summit’s scoring depth and offensive efficiency really showed throughout the course of the game.
Junior Collin Moore finished with 13 points and six assists, senior Hogan Carmichael finished with 12 points, while junior Miguel Taylor finished with nine points.
“I felt like at this point of the year everyone understands their roles,” Frazier said. “Guys are comfortable, there are very few forced actions at this point. Guys understand what we are trying to accomplish. And when you have the best player in the state (Pearson Carmichael) it makes a lot of your stuff functional.”
Redmond played well enough Thursday evening to probably beat any team remaining in the field. The Panthers also shot 45% from the field and finished with 18 assists and only eight turnovers. They just ran into an offensive buzzsaw and just couldn’t keep pace.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” said Redmond coach Reagan Gilbertson. “After a slow start we battled back, they never gave up. We were ourselves, played hard and played together.”
Senior Evan Otten stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 22 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks. Redmond’s depth was also on display with three more players finishing in double figures. Sophomore Jack Snyder finished with 12 points, Nathan Wachs scored 10 and Colton Horner finished with 12.
“We felt like we were better than them, but they were better than us tonight,” Gilbertson said. “That was a great semifinal game. Hopefully after a day or two our guys can look back on this as a positive experience. They are sad right now because we wanted to win it all, we just came up short today.”
Redmond will face the Wilsonville-Crescent Valley loser in the third-place game at 2:15 p.m. Friday.
