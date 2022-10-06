Central Oregon is accustomed to having storied, meaningful matchups between well-coached, disciplined teams on the gridiron under the Friday night lights. Craig Walker can attest to that.
The former Bend High football coach of 24 years recalled a Bend-Mountain View game in 1987 when, he estimated, 8,000 to 9,000 spectators came to see the Lava Bears take down the Cougars, 7-0. Dave Williams — now the athletic director at Caldera High — caught the game-winning touchdown.
Then there were the 1999 and 2000 matchups between Bend and Mountain View, which Walker called “damn good games." The Mountain View vs. Crook County matchups and whenever Pendleton rolled into Bend in the mid-1980s were epic as well, the former coach noted.
Now, Walker, who coached Bend from 1987 to 2011, does not have to worry about the game planning and the grinding through film, hoping to find the slimmest of advantages, and all the stress of the week leading up to a game that will certainly be remembered.
He can just relax and enjoy the show Friday night.
“The best thing is,” Walker said, “I get to sit back and be a fan.”
Friday night is as big of a football game Central Oregon has seen in years when Bend High (5-0, 1-0 Intermountain Conference) travels to the west side of Bend to take on Summit (4-1, 1-0). This one will have slightly less fans than the legendary game in 1987, when Bend and Mountain View were the only two high schools in Bend.
Summit athletic director Mike Carpenter said he is expecting attendance to be in the ballpark of 3,500 — which he said might be the biggest crowd that Summit has hosted in the school’s 21-year history.
Typically, football matchups of this magnitude in Central Oregon have been between Mountain View and Bend, but this time it is Summit facing Bend in a marquee matchup between two of the top Class 5A teams in Oregon.
“I’ve never coached anything that has had this much hype around it,” said Summit coach Corben Hyatt.
Following last Friday’s win over Redmond, Bend coach Matt Craven made it clear to his team that not everyone gets to play in big games like Friday night’s showdown. Teams earn the right to play in these games, he said.
“It is going to be a fantastic atmosphere,” Craven said. “We feel really fortunate to play in big games this year.”
Both the Storm and the Lava Bears have certainly earned that right through the first five weeks of the season. Bend has pummeled everyone in its path, outscoring its opponents 220-7 with four shutouts in five games.
Summit, although with a loss on its record to 6A powerhouse Tualatin, has played a daunting schedule against some of the state’s top teams, including wins over 5A contending teams Wilsonville and Thurston.
Although it will be a clash of offensive styles — Summit with its spread passing offense, Bend with its Wing-T rushing attack — both teams can put up points in a hurry. The Lava Bears are averaging 44 points per game, while Summit is putting up 32 points per contest.
Both teams boast elite defenses leading the charge. Only once has an opposing team scored a touchdown against Bend, while Summit has stymied some of the state's top scoring offenses in its first five games.
The consensus in the rankings is that this is a matchup between two of the top 5A teams in the state, if not the top two. In the coaches poll, Summit is No. 1 and Bend No. 2. In the OSAA rankings, Summit is No. 3 and Bend No. 4. In the SB Live media poll, Summit is No. 1 and Bend No. 3.
While playing in Class 6A between 2017 and 2021, the Central Oregon football programs sort of got lost in the wash. That was until Summit made a run to the 6A state quarterfinals last year. But since returning to the 5A ranks this season, Central Oregon football now has state-wide attention on Friday nights — and most certainly this Friday night.
“I think the spotlight is on Central Oregon and people are starting to recognize that there are good teams and good players,” Hyatt said. “I’m thrilled that Bend has put together a season like this. Central Oregon is showing the rest of the state that there is some good football over here.”
