Summit volleyball storms past MV
In the first match of the season for both teams, the more experienced squad prevailed between Summit and Mountain View on Wednesday night at Mountain View High School.
The Storm won in straight sets, holding the Cougars to less than 12 points in two of the three sets — 25-12, 25-21, 25-6.
“I thought we played with good energy and we were aggressive,” said Summit coach Jill Waskom. “We were a solid serving team. I was impressed with ball control. The kids are working hard and grateful to be back at it.”
Waskom pointed to the strong play at the net by senior Harper Justema, who led the team in kills and blocks, junior Kate Doorn, who set the ball well and ran a fast offense, and Hannah Kendall for her serving.
Wednesday’s match was a learning experience for the Cougars, who have only four upperclassmen and several freshmen on their varsity roster.
Mountain View coach Kate Hunter says that there is “nowhere to go but up.”
“They are going to learn how to be leaders really quick — they have to,” Hunter said. “I’m excited to see where they go, and where our youth grows in such a short season. A lot can happen in the next four weeks.”
Defending 5A state champion Ridgeview picked up where it left off Wednesday with a resounding sweep of The Dalles to start the season (25-12, 25-14, 25-8).
Also on Wednesday, Central Christian split a pair of matches in Klamath Falls, sweeping Hosanna-Triad (25-21, 25-18, 25-2) before falling to defending Mountain Valley League champion Rogue Valley Adventist 3-1 (25-21, 26-28, 25-16, 26-24).
On the soccer field, a day after tying Molalla 2-2, the Madras girls soccer team fell to the Indians 5-0 Wednesday evening. In its first match of the season, the La Pine boys fell at home to Creswell, 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.