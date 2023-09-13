Tuesday was opening night for Intermountain Conference volleyball, and one of the three matchups pitted a program with winning experience against one still learning the ropes.
Summit, a mainstay in the postseason with two state titles and five state championship match appearances, was pushed to the limit by Caldera, which is starting its second varsity season and its first with seniors.
“It can be daunting going against a team like Summit because they have been state-bound for so many years,” said Caldera coach Alicia Roe. “And that is our goal.”
When the Storm and the Wolfpack squared off in the IMC opener at Caldera, it was difficult to decipher which team reached the state playoffs and which team won just four of its 21 matches a season ago.
It took five sets for Tuesday night’s winner to be decided. After multiple lead changes and swings of momentum, it was Summit (1-0 IMC, 2-2 overall) who started league play with a victory over Caldera (2-7, 0-1).
“It was a fun game,” said Summit senior setter Ellie Ezell. “It was close there for a second. I think that our team struggled at the beginning, but our energy started to pick up once we started to come together and connect.”
The two teams traded set wins over the course of the night. Summit won the first (25-23) and third sets (25-21), while Caldera won the second (26-24) and fourth (25-21) sets, which set up a race to 15 to determine the winner in the fifth set.
After it seemed Caldera had seized control of the game in the fourth set, which required a late run by the Storm to make the score close, the Storm put their foot down in the fifth set, jumping out to a 10-3 lead before ultimately winning 15-7.
“That is huge for us to come in strong and get that momentum,” said Summit coach Emily McMahon. “I’m also proud of them for taking back the momentum after losing it.”
"I think we handled it pretty well,” McMahon added. “I think we could have handled it a little better. I think tonight showed us that we have a lot of things to work on.”
Summit did not take an early lead in any of the first four sets. In the sets that the Storm won, they used late surges to pull ahead to win. And in the sets they lost, the Storm found themselves in early holes.
The fifth-and-deciding set was the only one in which the Storm took an early lead and held on to it.
“That is one thing that we have been struggling with this season,” Ezell said. “That was our last set. We left everything out on the floor. It was a great turnaround to come out strong.”
In its first year playing a varsity schedule, Caldera is not worried about stacking up wins, Roe said. The team is more focused on improving in ways that cannot be measured by wins and losses.
This season, with a year under its belt and seniors in its lineup, the mindset for Caldera is “Why not us?”
“We are incredibly proud of what they did tonight,” Roe said. “Everything that we have been working on in practice, we saw on the court. This team truly loves each other and plays with a lot of heart. The girls have found a way to still be proud of everything we do.”
Last season, Caldera did not win a single set against Summit in either of the two matches. On Tuesday in the second set, the Wolfpack, facing match point and trailing 24-21, scored five straight points to win 26-24.
Then, facing an early exit, Caldera put together its most impressive set of the match in the fourth. The Wolfpack once again had a strong start, taking a lead as large as 20-14 before winning 25-21.
“Going into that fourth set, the question was, ‘Are we going to go quietly or are we going to stay and fight?’” Roe said.
After the win to kick off league play, Summit will play in the Sprague Olympian Tournament on Saturday before hosting Redmond on Tuesday.
“I think we are a really strong team, we just have a few little nit-picky things that we need to work on,” Ezell said. “I’m excited for where we can go this season.”
While the Wolfpack did not get a win, there were a lot of positives to take away and build on. Caldera next travels to face Ridgeview on Tuesday.
"We absolutely played every point for each other and focused on playing every single point,” Roe said. “I’m really proud of the girls for being relentless.”
