Bridget Sortor was unsure of how the Bend City Meet, with all four of the Bend-area high schools, would unfold. After all, she's just starting her first real season as a high school swimmer.
By the end of the meet Friday night, she got a convincing answer.
The sophomore from Summit High won the 500-yard freestyle, was part of two second-place relay teams and helped her team sweep the meet with the boys and girls team coming out on top of Bend High, Mountain View and Caldera in the pool at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center.
“I wasn’t really expecting it,” said Sortor of the win. “But we worked really hard for it and it feels good. After not swimming last year because of COVID, I didn’t know what this season was going to look like.”
In the City Meet, Summit’s team depth was put on display between the boys and girls squads. The Storm’s combined team score of 1,186.5 (620 boys, 566.5 girls) nearly doubled runner-up Lava Bears’ score of 589.5 (460.5 girls, 229 boys).
Of the 22 total events, the Storm had first place finishers in eight of them, including four of the six relay races which count as double points toward the team score.
“The kids did awesome. They went out and had fun and that is all we can ask for,” said Summit swim coach Jennifer Robeson. “We had some great swims and we are ready for districts. We had some kids swim in events that they did great and stepped up to the plate.”
Grace Benson led the way for the Bend High girls team, winning the 200 individual medley (2:13.90), the 100 breaststroke (1:08.17) as well helping the Lava 200 medley relay (1:54.66) finish first. Makalu Ostrom also won a pair of individual races for the Lava Bears, winning the boys 500 freestyle and the 100 backstroke (59.61).
Mountain View had first place finishes from Elli Williams in the 50 freestyle (25.36), Lexi Williams in the 100 freestyle (55.12) and Sienna LeFeber in the 100 backstroke (1:01.89). Both Williams and LeFeber were also part of the first-place finishing 200 freestyle relay (1:46.38).
Caldera, a school still with only freshmen and sophomores in its first year of existence, had a strong showing finishing second among boys teams with 302 points. Freshman Campbell McKean won both of his individual events, touching the wall first in the 200 freestyle (1:52.50) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.27). Calvin Schwarz won the boys 100 freestyle in 57.49.
Perhaps the most thrilling moment of the meet came in the boys 500 freestyle, which turned into a race between Bend High’s Ostrom and Summit’s Liam Gilman.
After nine laps, the marathon turned into a sprint where both swimmers touched the wall and immediately looked up at the scoreboard to see who got their first.
In the end, by a fraction of a second, Ostrom touched the wall first, winning in 5:00.57 over Gilman’s 5:00.72.
“It was really close,” said Gilman. “It gives you a lot of motivation when it is that close.”
After its strong showing on Friday, Summit looks toward having a successful Mountain Valley Conference district meet on Feb. 11 followed by the state meet the week after.
“We are really excited,” said Robeson. “I think we have a good team with a lot of depth and we are excited to see what they are capable of doing at district and state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.