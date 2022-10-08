Matt Craven said Friday night’s football game lived up to its billing, and Summit coach Corben Hyatt agreed with the Bend High coach's assessment.
Friday’s clash at a standing-room-only Summit High stadium was between two of the top teams in both the Intermountain Conference and the 5A classification. The Storm scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to turn a 14-7 halftime deficit into a 35-21 win
“It lived up to the hype,” Craven said. “That is what you wanted. You didn’t want a blowout either way. You wanted something like this.”
Well over an hour before kickoff, the stands started to fill up for the biggest football game in Central Oregon in years. Around 3,700 people — a record attendance for a Summit football game, school athletic director Mike Carpenter said — came out to support the Storm and the Lava Bears, who entered Friday with a combined 9-1 record and at the top of every statewide poll.
Those on hand were rewarded with a classic high school football game between Bend (5-1, 1-1 IMC) and Summit (5-1, 2-0).
“Our team was laser-focused all week, we had our best week of practice,” said Summit junior running back Sam Stephens, who rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns. “This is the best feeling I’ve had in a long time. The other games we thought were big wins, but this one was huge.”
The Storm came out firing. The defense forced a three-and-out, blocked a punt and turned the short field into a touchdown when senior quarterback Hogan Carmichael found junior wideout Tadhg Brown in the corner of the endzone for a seven-yard touchdown.
Then the Storm offense went into a lull for the rest of the first half.
Meanwhile, Bend's rushing attack slowly began to find running lanes against the stout Summit defense. Bend finished a 16-play drive with a three-yard touchdown run by senior running back Malakai Nutter. The Lava Bears’ next drive was much shorter. Senior running back Austin Baker scored on the first play from 32 yards out to give Bend a 14-7 lead at halftime.
“We had some things go right,” Craven said. “So the message was: Keep doing what you are doing.”
In Summit’s locker room, there was no panic despite trailing at halftime for the first time since its season-opening loss against Tualatin.
“There were no adjustments we needed to make,” Hyatt said. “We just need to play our brand of football. And our kids kept believing.”
Costly mistakes
The Storm’s plan in the second half was to lean on their offensive line. Nine of the 10 plays in Summit's second half opening drive were handoffs to Stephens, who tied the game with his first touchdown from a yard out.
“That was the thing, our offensive line took over in the second half,” Hyatt said. “Sam is really good but he is only as good as his offensive line. And his offensive line beat dudes up.”
Bend would retake the lead with a lengthy drive that lasted nearly eight minutes. Senior quarterback Logan Malinowski scored on a two-yard sneak to give Bend the 21-14 lead.
Not only did the Lava Bears have the lead late in the third quarter, but they also had the momentum. Then the game flipped in favor of the Storm.
Facing a second-and-23, Carmichael launched a bomb to senior wide out Charlie Ozolin, who got behind the Lava Bear secondary for an 81-yard touchdown.
“The safety and the corner went with our slot receiver and (Ozolin) was wide open,” said Carmichael, who passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns. “The second it left my hand I knew it was a touchdown.”
With the score tied at 21, the game would be decided in the final 12 minutes.
In a game where the smallest of details mattered, Summit was confident that its schedule, which featured some of the heavy hitters in 5A and the state, leading to Friday’s showdown was the difference against the Lava Bears.
Perhaps Bend became a victim of its own success. While the Lava Bears dominated in their first five games, outscoring opponents 220-7, all of their games had a running clock at some point in the second half after getting a lead larger than 35 points.
“Our first four games were against some of the best teams in the state,” Summit running back Stephens said. “We knew we had been in these types of games before, and they hadn’t. So we had the upper hand there.”
With the game still deadlocked at 21 going into the fourth quarter, the Lava Bears made several costly mistakes. Their first drive of the final quarter ended with a blocked punt that gave the Storm the ball inside the 15. Two plays later, Summit capitalized as Stephens scored his second touchdown of the half.
Bend’s next offensive possession ended with an interception by senior defensive lineman Spencer Elliott, to give the Storm another short field. Again, the Storm did not waste the field position. Stephens scored his third touchdown of the half from eight yards out, putting the game out of reach.
“Those two turnovers absolutely killed us,” Craven said. “You aren’t going to beat a team as talented as Summit, turning the ball over twice in the second half. You might be able to overcome it against other teams, but definitely not against that team.”
But now Bend has played in a tight game against a top opponent and can make the necessary adjustments to better handle the pressure of close games.
“You learn more from a loss than you do a win,” Craven said. “Oftentimes you feel the urgency to make corrections. That was the message and that is what we are going to do.”
This might not be the only time these two teams face each other this year. The Lava Bears and Storm could play one another again in late November, perhaps in Hillsboro Stadium — site of the 5A state semifinals and state championship games.
“When we shook hands after the game,” Hyatt said, “I told (Craven) that this isn't going to be the last time that we see each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.