With Summit clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, a liner off the bat of Mountain View’s Allie McIntosh was headed toward Storm center fielder Gabriella Shirtcliff. A month ago, such a play would be cause for concern for Summit softball coach Brady Bedsworth.
On Wednesday afternoon at Summit High School, Shirtcliff snagged the line drive and the Storm survived the Cougars’ late rally to win 5-4.
“Not so long ago it was a 50-50 chance that they were going to make the play,” Bedsworth said. “Now, I didn’t look out there because I knew Gabriella was going to catch it.”
Mountain View sophomore Ashtyn Clark led the team with two hits while striking out six in the pitcher's circle. Senior Lola Jarette had two hits and scored two runs for the Storm.
Twice in the final two innings, Mountain View had chances to tie or take the lead. In the sixth, the Cougars had a runner on third, but Summit sophomore pitcher Reece Caranna ended the threat with a strikeout. Then in the seventh, Mountain View threatened to even the score with a runner on second, but the Storm defense came up with the final out to secure the victory.
“We just stuck together in this one all the way through,” said Caranna, who had 13 strikeouts and allowed just two earned runs on five hits. “We didn’t give up and that really helped."
In the second meeting of the season, the Storm (4-6, 1-1 Mountain Valley Conference) avenged their earlier 10-5 loss to the Cougars (5-7, 0-3). In their last six matchups, the two squads have each won three games.
“As far as teams go we are pretty much at the same level,” Bedsworth said. “It goes back and forth. They will win one, we will win one. It means a lot when we do win against them because we know that we can beat them, but at the same time we know that they can beat us.”
With the victory over the Cougars, the Storm have four wins in their last six games, which is more or equal to their win totals in each of the previous four seasons.
According to Bedsworth, from Game 1 to Game 10 of the season, Summit has made significant strides in all facets of the game — especially on defense.
“The girls know that they can make the play,” Bedsworth said. “And that usually leads them to making better plays, and plays they did not think they could make earlier in the year.”
The Storm hope to continue to improve as they head into the heart of a challenging conference slate with games against McNary and undefeated Bend High (two of the top teams in Class 6A) coming up.
“We just have to keep going,” Caranna said. “Defensively we have started to improve our skills and make plays, which has helped a lot. We just have to keep honing our skills.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.