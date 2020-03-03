Storm’s Tompkins earns MVC honor
Summit’s Jacob Tompkins was named the Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball co-player of the year, as the MVC released its all-conference teams for boys and girls basketball on Tuesday.
Bend High’s Kaycee Brown was awarded the defensive player of the year in MVC girls basketball.
Tompkins, a senior guard, shared the player-of-the-year honors with junior wing Nate Meithof of McNary. Tompkins was the lone Central Oregon boys basketball player selected for first-team all-conference in boys MVC.
Joining Brown on the girls first-team all-MVC are Bend senior forward Caitlin Wheeler and Mountain View senior wing Bailey Dickerson.
For a complete list of the MVC all conference teams, see Scoreboard, Page B2.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.