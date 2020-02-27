The bad news, Friday and Saturday at the state championships in Portland, will be the end of Jasmine Pedersen’s wrestling career at Summit High School.
The good news is that Pedersen qualified for state in her final year and is wrestling the best that she ever has during her four years with the Storm.
Pedersen got to this weekend’s tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum with an upset-filled run through the Southern District tournament two weeks ago at Thurston High School in Springfield. The journey was never an easy one.
When Pedersen joined the team as a freshman, girls wrestling had not taken off as it has the past two years. There was no official OSAA state tournament when she joined, and more often than not she would face off against boys. That first year, she recalls winning only one match.
“That freshman year all I was wrestling was guys,” Pedersen recounted in a recent interview. “My biggest fear was going into matches. I didn’t have any confidence in wrestling. Now that I’m here and I’m a district champ, it’s a lot easier to be relaxed and be confident.”
The landscape of high school wrestling in Oregon changed when the OSAA announced it would sponsor a state tournament for girls wrestling. In 2018, an exhibition state championship for girls was staged coinciding with the state tournament for boys. In 2019, girls wrestling became an OSAA-sanctioned sport.
Pedersen was not able to wrestle last season because of a broken thumb, missing out on a chance to compete in the inaugural OSAA girls state tournament.
She made up for the lost time this season by rolling through the 145-pound division at district as the No. 4 seed, picking up pins in the semifinal and final rounds to claim the title.
“Coming in a senior, it’s been tough all year, and this tournament she came into her own and was dominant, really,” said Summit coach Tom Nelson. “On paper, she had no business being there, but it wasn’t even a close match. It was like ‘Where did this come from?’ and that was awesome.”
With the win at Thurston, Pedersen became only the second Summit wrestler (boy or girl) to win a district title, becoming the first girl from her school to accomplish the feat.
“Honestly, it felt unreal at first. It felt like a dream,” Pedersen said. “My goal when I got out there was to give it all I got and not get pinned. Then I eventually won at the end. It was a great experience because I worked really hard this year and tried to get that goal, and my goal was to place and do well at state.”
Pedersen’s efforts at the district tournament earned her the second seed at state in the 145-pound weight class, and she is one of four Central Oregon girl wrestlers who earned a top-two seed.
Bend High’s Charli Stewart will attempt to repeat as a state champion; she is the top seed at 135 pounds. Another former state placer is in Stewart’s bracket: Mountain View’s Taylor Ohlson, the second-place finisher at 130 pounds last season. Should Stewart and Ohlson each win their first match, the two Central Oregon foes will meet in the semifinals.
Madras’ Bailey Dennis will also go for her second state title. Dennis won the 190-pound class in 2019 and this year will wrestle at 170.
La Pine’s Olivia Flack had to make a choice. By winning the 100-pound bracket at the girls South Regional she qualified for the state tournament.
The following week at the 3A Special District 1 tournament, she finished second and qualified for the boys state tournament. Flack has elected to wrestle in the girls tournament, where she is the No. 2 seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.